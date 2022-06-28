Why does Google Hangouts shut down?





The phrase “participate in a hangout” with friends is a phrase that applies only to face-to-face efforts.

Google has announced that it will remove the beloved Hangouts feature and move users to Google Chat.

Google Chat shouldn’t be confused with its messaging service GChat (originally called Google Talk), which Google discontinued earlier this month (or is it?).

This week’s announcement is the second iteration of Hangouts, as Google removed workspace Hangouts this February. The newly announced deprecation only affects users who use Hangouts for personal reasons other than corporate accounts.

“Google Chat provides the latest integrated experience in Google Workspace,” Google Chat product manager Ravi Kanneganti said in a company statement. “We have great ambitions for the future of chat. In the coming months, we’ll see more features such as direct calls, inline threads in Spaces, the ability to share and view multiple images, and much more. As a step in, we invite the rest of our Hangouts users to chat. We hope they appreciate their continued investment in making it a powerful place to create and collaborate on chats. “

Google gives users a more comprehensive and interactive experience than the Hangouts interface can provide, such as text editing options, @mentions to tag other users, and the use of a wide range of emojis and GIFs. Claims to provide.

Users using Hangouts on Google’s mobile apps will be asked to switch to chat as early as today, but users using the service on their web browsers and desktops will not be asked to switch until next month. Hmm. This service is scheduled to run until November before it is completely terminated and all users will be automatically transferred to chat.

For Hangouts proponents who are worried about conversation logs and data after being forced to switch, Google will allow users to download personally recorded data using Google Takeout (data migration service). I am.

Google’s video services have seen a significant increase in users in the pandemic for both corporate and personal reasons, as lockdown protocols and virtual work have become commonplace for many.

Google Meet, the company’s leading video service for enterprise users, saw more than 100 million conference attendees at its peak, and the number of users increased about 30 times.

Google Chat upgrade plans have been in place since at least October 2020.

Google’s parent company Alphabet fell by just over 7% as of Tuesday afternoon.

