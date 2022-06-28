Kevin Concannon Awards Honorary Status VTx





Kevin Concannon, a professor of art history and a former director of the Faculty of Visual Arts at the Virginia Institute of Technology, has been awarded the title of Professor Emeritus by the Visitors Committee of the University of Technology Virginia.

Honorary titles may be awarded to retired professors, associate professors, and government officials specially nominated by the Board of Directors of Virginia Tech President Tim Sands for their exemplary service to the university. Nominated individuals approved by the Board will receive a copy of the resolution and a letter of appreciation.

Concannon, a member of Virginia Tech since 2011, has maintained a lively academic agenda, focusing on the art of the 1960s, especially the work of Yoko Ono. His publications are widely quoted by his peers and are an important source of information for Yoko Ono’s original article (1964): Text to Performance, and back again. ..

As Director of the School of Visual Arts, Concannon is intelligent and creative with 32 full-time faculty, instructors, and staff serving approximately 275 students in the arts and design department. , And provided administrative leadership. He advocated curriculum partnerships within the university, including computer science and human-computer interaction, communication and advertising, the California Honors Discovery Program, creativity and innovation destinations, and creative technology.

Concannon has increased the number of full-time teachers in the school from 19 to 29, while expanding the school’s teaching and research capabilities and consistently increasing enrollment. He focused on his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in the Studio Art Program and grew the school by separating his majors in Studio Art, Creative Technology and Graphic Design. This has increased the number of undergraduate applications in all BFA disciplines.

He also introduced non-major classes. Between 2012 and 2020, the number of non-School of Visual Arts students taking non-major studio classes increased from zero to 500. He also oversaw the introduction of Visual Arts and Society, one of the first Pathways minors.

Concannon worked hard to include visual arts in college-level discussions and was the first chair of the current Arts @ VT Board of Directors. His leadership in this area is an advanced conversation that helped build a living learning community in the creativity and innovation district that opened in 2021.

As a teacher of contemporary art history, Concannon introduced the world of contemporary art to both undergraduate and graduate students and delighted students with stories from artists, art dealers and gallerists.

Due to his many professional achievements, Concannon was awarded the Career Achievement Award of the Faculty of Architecture and Urban Studies in 2020.

Concannon holds a bachelor’s degree and a PhD from the University of Massachusetts. From Virginia Commonwealth University.

