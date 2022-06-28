Overwatch 2s Second Beta Is Live, Heres Whats New





Junker Queen does not tolerate Overwatch 2 smurfs.

Blizzard Entertainment

The time has come, Overwatch fans. The second Overwatch 2 PVP beta has been released, and Xbox and PlayStation players are now joining the party. Beta applications are closed, but you can join by purchasing the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack.

FORBES Details $ 40 Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack Includes Guaranteed Beta Access, Skins and Other Benefits By Kris Holt

You can’t include more than 2,000 words in a patch note here because there are so many changes from the first beta that you can’t include comments. It’s worth reading everything to understand all the changes. That said, let’s take a closer look at what’s new.

Both roll cues and open cues can be used for quick play (are you ready for 5v5 tank battles?). There is no competition mode yet, but Blizzard has promised this beta “partial competition rule set”. Temporarily, the hybrid and escort maps have versions of competition rules that play both offensive and defensive. However, other players can backfill if someone leaves and there is no penalty for early duckout.

Pushmaps, on the other hand, last 10 minutes instead of 8 minutes. There is a new hybrid map called Paraso set in Rio de Janeiro. Busan and Watchpoint: Gibraltar is remixed with new time zone lighting.

Blizzard Entertainment

One of the big changes that everyone is looking forward to checking out is the introduction of a new tank, the Junker Queen. Before writing this post, I played with the protagonist in training mode, but she’s already like a blast. I’ll talk more about her later. The breakdown of her abilities is as follows.

Junker Queen Abilities Scatter Gun (Primary Fire) Pump Action Shotgun with 6 shots Jagged Blade (Secondary Fire) Active: Throw the blade, reactivate it, and pull it back with the enemy. Passive: Hurt your enemies with quick melee or slow.Damage over time

If the blade passes through the enemy during a recall, the wound effect will also be applied to the enemy. Wounds damage enemies over time. Quick melee attacks on enemies when the knife is not in your hand will deal normal melee damage.

Commanding Shout Temporarily increases health and movement speed of yourself and nearby allies Carnage Hurts all enemies in front of you and damages them over time.

This is a blow with an ax that is part of her kit.

Adrenaline Rush (Passive) Heals from all damage over time inflicted by wounds. Rush forward (ultimately) and hurt your enemies.Damages over time and prevents them from healing

Please note that the charge after startup cannot be controlled, so it will not deviate from the map.

I recently talked with the Overwatch 2 developers about Junker Queen. You can read what they had to say here:

FORBES Details By Kris Holt, the capabilities of Overwatch2 Hero Junker Queen have been revealed and explained by the developers.

Overwatch 2 has a new look for all original Overwatch heroes, including Hanzo.

Blizzard Entertainment’s new look

This beta includes a new look for all Overwatch heroes. You can access Classic II from the skin options in the Hero Gallery and check them out.

Blizzard has also upgraded its ping system. This makes it even more convenient. For example, after you are killed, you have 3 seconds to ping the enemy who took you out. Team 4 states that this should minimize ping spam. Anna sends a unique ping to the sleeping enemy. Junkrats can ping the position of trapped enemies through the wall, and Symmetra can fix the position of the teleporter.

FORBES Details Overwatch 2’s Ping system is an excellent quality of life upgrade ByKrisHolt

Now when you open the ping wheel, the context ping is also triggered (in case you accidentally open the wheel). There is also a back button on the ping wheel.

Scoreboard update

I’m not a big fan of the new scoreboard yet, but Blizzard has made some changes to improve it. For one thing, it’s a good idea to have your teammate’s Ultimate Chargeback numbers ready. The layout has been updated to focus on seemingly most important information. However, objective time does not seem to be important to all heroes anymore. The main scoreboard contains statistics on removal, assist, death, damage, healing, and mitigation damage.

FORBES Details Overwatch 2’s new scoreboard feels philosophically wrong ByKris Holt

Assist is a compilation of Overwatch defense and attack assist statistics. That’s good because it wasn’t always clear to me how these stats were tabulated.

Mitigated damage describes not only the damage absorbed by the barrier, but also the mitigation from abilities such as Anas NanoBoost and Orisas Fortify. Statistics are an ongoing task and will eventually explain the damage mitigated by more abilities such as Lucios SoundBarrier.

There are also private stats for each player in the game. That is, the stats for a particular hero are basically displayed in the lower right corner of the Overwatch 1 scoreboard. However, some statistics have not been implemented yet. There seems to be a role-based one: the tank’s objective contest time, the final blow of the DPS, the hero saved for support. However, I think all heroes need to have these three stats.

Technical changes

On the technical side, surround sound is mixed with ambience soundscape. While the Xbox player can access Dolby Atmos for home theater and 3D audio via headphones, the PS5 supports Sony’s 3D audio via headphones and TV.

The PS5 player can now choose from three display modes. One prioritizes resolution, the other focuses on frame rate, and the other is in between. However, there is no adaptive trigger support or tactile feedback yet. Boo.

PC players, on the other hand, can use the dynamic rendering scale feature to improve performance when the GPU is limited.

Change hero

Support now initiates passive self-healing after 1.5 seconds instead of 1 second. However, there are major changes to damage heroes. Blizzard allows DPS players to retain up to 30% of their Ultimate charge when exchanging heroes, rather than speeding up overall. Damaged heroes have been returned to passive speed before their previous role.

And now, because of the change in balance …

When “Overwatch” moved to 5v5, Reinhardt responded to some major changes.

Blizzard Entertainment Reinhardt Armor reduced from 350 to 300 Health increased from 300 to 325 Winston

Barrier projector

Projector health reduced from 800 to 700

Primal Rage (Ultimate)

Final cost increased by 10% D.VaMech Armor increased from 200 to 300 Mech Health decreased from 450 to 350 Doomfist

Earthquake slum

Power block

Damage reduction reduced from 90% to 80% Orisa

Extended fusion driver

Damage increased from 10 to 12. The size of the projectile is no longer proportional to the distance. The initial size of the projectile has been reduced from 0.3 to 0.1. The critical damage bonus has been increased from 50% to 100%. Damage attenuation in maximum range has been reduced from 70% to 50%.Maximum attenuation range reduced from 15-35 meters to 15-25 meters

Fortress

Removed 20% movement speed penalty Removed headshot resistance

Javelin throw spin

Cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 7 seconds Speed ​​boost reduced from 65% to 40% Knockback increased

Energy javelin throw

Impact damage reduced from 80 seconds to 60 seconds Cooldown increased from 6.5 seconds to 8 seconds

Terra surge

Maximum damage increased from 275 to 500 Damage begins to increase after the old 200 damage timing

Orisa’s rework is one of Overwatch 2’s biggest and greatest changes.

Blizzard Entertainment Fortress

A-36 tactical grenade

Cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds Cassidy

Combat roll

Junkrat for 0.4 seconds now deals 50% damage reduction

Steel trap

Locks the movement completely again. The speed of the projectile has been increased from 10 to 15.

Frag Launcher

Projectile size increased from 0.2 to 0.25 Fara

Rocket launcher

When you run out of ammo, the reload will start 0.25 seconds earlier.

Concussive blast

This time it deals 30 damage and gives additional knockback to the direct hit Symmetra.

Photon projector (primary fire)

Maximum ammo increased from 70 to 100 Ammo is no longer generated when damaging a barrier

Photon projector (secondary fire)

Projection speed increased from 25 to 50 Maximum damage reduced from 120 to 90 (45 impacts, 45 explosions) Maximum charge projectile size reduced from 0.5 to 0.4 Ammo cost increased from 7 to 10 Charge time Increased from 1 to 1.2 seconds

Teleporter

Build time reduced from 2 seconds to 1 second Maximum life span increased from 10 seconds Cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 16 seconds Cooldown starts when teleporter is deployed Health 300 to 200 Reduced to (Health 50, Shield 150) Range reduced from 30 to 22

Sentry turret

Movement speed increased from 15 to 20 Target movement speed has been reduced from 20% per turret to 15% per turret

Bastion, Winston, and Torjorn have all been rebalanced in the second Overwatch 2 PVP Beta.

Blizzard Entertainment Torbjrn

Rivet gun (primary fire)

Fire recovery reduced from 0.6 seconds to 0.55 seconds

Rivet gun (secondary fire)

Fire recovery reduced from 0.8 seconds to 0.7 seconds Zenyatta

Discord orb

The time to get off the target when not in line of sight has been reduced from 3 seconds to 2 seconds Mercy

Guardian angel

Can no longer be canceled using crouching due to a large vertical boost When reaching the end of the guardian angel, it will automatically launch upwards

Angel descent

Angelic Descent not only slows down, but also slows up ascending if held-this not only attenuates vertical knockbacks (such as Junkrats Concussive Mine), but also the height given by the GAvert boost. It means that you can also reduce the amount

Huh. I’m digging into Orisa, which was already unbelievable in the first beta, and the changes in Doomfist, Pharah, and Junkrat. The changes to the Symmetra teleporter are interesting. This is because the cooldown is effectively shortened to 6 seconds. Changing Mercy’s Super Jump takes some getting used to, but there is no world where Bastion needed a buff.

There are numerous bug fixes and some known issues that Blizzard has flagged, but you can see their full patch notes.

If you have any other questions about the beta version, we will do our best to support you. Attack me on Twitter @ krisholt.

