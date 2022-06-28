FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from the App Store





Following a recent BuzzFeed News report that found TikTok US user data being repeatedly accessed in China, Federal Communications Commission members have asked Apple and Google to remove the social media platform from the app store.

In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said that Tik Tok was “combined with Beijing’s apparently unchecked access to its sensitive data. Its extensive data collection poses unacceptable national security risks. “

Carr argued that TikTok did not comply with Apple and Google rules because of “behavioral patterns and misrepresentations of unlimited access when Beijing people access sensitive US user data.”

A Google representative refused to comment on Carr’s letter when requested by an insider. Representatives from TikTok and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“TikTok doesn’t look like it’s on the surface,” Carr writes. “It’s not just an app for sharing funny videos and memes. It’s sheep clothes. At its core, TikTok acts as an advanced monitoring tool that collects large amounts of personal and sensitive data.”

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News reported that China’s ByteDance engineers accessed US user data at least between September 2021 and January 2022, based on the audio of over 80 in-house TikTok meetings.

In addition, according to BuzzFeed News, US-based TikTok employees didn’t know how to access the data and weren’t allowed to access it. It also relied on Chinese staff to access.

In response, a TikTok spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News: “It is one of the most scrutinized platforms from a security perspective and aims to remove questions about the security of user data in the United States. Their field is continually to validate our security standards. Bring a reputable, independent third party to work and test our defenses. “

On the same day that BuzzFeed News published the report, TikTok announced that “100% of US user traffic is routed to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,” rather than being stored in its own data centers in the US and Singapore. Did.

TikTok is on the radar of both former President Trump and President Biden on privacy and national security concerns.

The Trump administration has set a deadline for TikTok to find US buyers or face a ban in the US, but the deadline is only without US government action after a potential deal between Microsoft and Oracle fails. I did.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration proposed new rules that would allow the US government to better monitor apps that could pose a national security risk, including TikTok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/fcc-calls-on-apple-google-remove-tiktok-from-app-stores-2022-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

