Andre Larocque of TetraTech discusses challenges, opportunities and innovative technologies to support clean energy transitions

Andre Larocque manages more than 50 renewable energy and electricity access projects around the world and has recently been the leader of the Sustainable Energy for Sustainable Energy (SINAR) of the United States International Development Agency (USAID). , Helping Indonesia achieve its energy-related climate goals. ) business. SINAR follows the TetraTechs implementation of the USAID Indonesia Clean Energy Development (ICED) project, which was carried out in two phases from 2011 to 2020.

Prior to SINAR, Andre was the leader of Pakistan’s USAID Sustainable Energy (SEP) project. Under his leadership, SEP mobilized more than $ 900 million in public and private investment in clean energy and helped financially close 12 wind and 4 solar projects. Countries are supplying more financially and environmentally sustainable energy. For nearly a decade at Tetra Tech, Andres’ work has ranged from small emerging economies in sub-Saharan Africa, the Caribbean, and Asia to large, liberalized markets.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Marketing from Quebec University in Three Rivers and studied financial analysis at Quebec University in Montreal.

What are the challenges facing developing countries in increasing the use of renewable energy?

The biggest challenge for most countries switching to renewable energies is that they are accustomed to prescribing classic fossil fuels. This means that when you put fuel into the plant, it will generate energy as needed. Need more power? Turn on more engines. Renewable energies such as solar energy and wind power fluctuate. That is, you cannot choose when the sun is shining or when the wind is blowing. Solar panels go from 100% production to 50% in 15 seconds, but consumer demand remains the same. So how do you integrate unpredictable energy into your power network? Countries need new infrastructure, new technologies, and new skills to manage this type of change.

One approach is to introduce a private sector. In developing countries, most utilities or state-owned utilities manage their own power plants, which are usually focused on fossil fuels. Most recently, several countries have opened up power generation to independent power producers and the private sector. Most of the power generation capacity utilities procured from private companies are renewable energy for price cuts and other incentives. Intensifying competition with the private sector means utilities may give up some control and revenue, but it also lowers costs and improves power systems. It gives these countries more resources to manage the renewable energy they are buying.

Tetra Tech brings both technical and management consulting expertise to these challenges. We assist pilots in tools and systems for renewable energy generation and grid integration, enabling governments to see evidence of renewable energy bankability. This will increase the interest of the private sector. We will also work with utilities to manage all this new renewable energy in the grid. The government will also make the energy sector’s policies suitable for renewable energy and private investment.

What policy changes will make the biggest difference in increasing renewable energy?

The regulatory system needs to open the door to the private sector. In general, the more private sector involvement, the lower the cost and the more renewable energy.

For example, establishing a wholesale electricity market will enable private generators to respond to electricity demand in real time using short-term contracts rather than binding the government to long-term contracts. These contracts can be covered in just one day. This means that the government has the flexibility to respond to changes such as the impact on COVID-19 demand and to purchase exactly the amount of electricity it needs. Its flexibility makes it much easier for utilities to integrate variable renewable energies when unpredictable events occur.

Implementing this type of market involves changes that require political will. Tetra Tech helps make this step easier by helping governments initiate national and local policy and regulatory reforms. Most of the codes that regulate the energy sector are written with fossil fuels in mind and are based on technologies that have remained unchanged for years, if not decades. We help countries revise power codes to address auxiliary services, substation protocols, and other technologies for managing smarter networks.

Are there any low-investment, high-impact measures that developing countries can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

First, energy efficiency. Megawatt hours of energy that do not need to be generated are megawatt hours that are inexpensive and generate no emissions. Isn’t it more flashy than cutting a ribbon at a new renewable energy power plant? Perhaps, but it really makes a difference.

Second, renewable energy production is a low-cost investment compared to the construction of new fossil fuel power plants. Renewable energies of all kinds produce energy at a lower cost than fossil fuels, even with upfront investment in infrastructure and technology. Not only are the resources themselves free, but fossil fuel energy is subsidized almost everywhere. This means that it takes more countries to produce than consumers pay. Today, oil is more expensive than ever and prices continue to rise. It is not sustainable for developing countries. In comparison, the cost of renewable energy continues to fall. Countries can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while reducing energy costs.

How has Tetra Tech adapted innovative technologies and approaches to meet the needs of its partners?

The important thing is to start by listening. We ask what the problems of government counterparts are and what changes they are thinking of. We come in and don’t say you have to change your entire system. We start with small innovations. These small changes make a difference. Because people can see the benefits and decide for themselves to duplicate the changes depending on their investment capacity.

In Pakistan, a pilot project was carried out in a small plot of Peshawar near the border with Afghanistan. Distribution companies in this area have major problems with reliability, technical constraints and losses due to theft, which plague financial sustainability. This means less revenue is used for other improvements. This means less service to your customers.

To combat theft of electricity, we removed the easy-to-use bare wire over 150 km and replaced it with an aerial bundled cable with a hard-to-steal cover. However, this would not have worked unless the locals agreed to the change. We held more than 100 public consultations to explain the benefits of this intervention and installed more than 8,300 bidirectional meters to prevent customers from being overcharged.

Another challenge was an unplanned outage due to a transformer that failed due to regular overload. They were expensive to replace and often took a long time to get spare parts. Introduced Pakistan’s first asset performance management system (APMS), a monitoring technology to prevent overload. This is easy and the parts are usually available locally so you can duplicate them anywhere.

Between meters, there are less losses, about 50% less outages, improved service and significantly improved customer satisfaction. Tetra Techs’ comprehensive solution has been very successful in addressing logistics, financial sustainability and customer satisfaction. Due to the results we saw in Peshawar, donors like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank are now asking us how they can do the same in other parts of Pakistan. rice field. Sparks are needed to ignite those who are willing to make a difference.

