FCC Commissioner calls on Apple and Google to ban TikTok

The FCC Commissioner likened the popular social media platform to a sheep-dressed wolf and called on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from the app store.

Republican FCC member Brendan Kerr wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday. In an open letter, he urged companies to ban TikTok from their respective app markets as TikTok “collects large amounts of sensitive data” from US users.

TikTok is more than just a video app.

Collect a swath of sensitive data indicating that a new report is being accessed in Beijing.

I asked @Apple and @Google to remove TikTok from the app store due to a pattern of incorrect data practices. pic.twitter.com/Le01fBpNjn

— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 28, 2022

Carr’s letter makes heavy reference to a recent BuzzFeed report that Chinese TikTok staff allegedly had extensive access to US user data. The report, collected from statements from nine separate TikTok employees, revealed that Chinese engineers had private access. US user data.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kerr said the app’s video capabilities were just “sheep clothes.” Apparently, citing the June report, the Commissioner wrote that TikTok collects “everything from search and browsing history to biometric identifiers, including keystroke patterns, facial photographs and voiceprints.”

“It’s clear that TikTok poses unacceptable national security risks due to its extensive data collection combined with Beijing’s apparently unchecked access to its sensitive data,” Kerr wrote. I am. “Therefore, please apply the plain text of the app store policy to TikTok and remove it from the app store if you don’t follow those terms.”

The BuzzFeed report mentions a voice leaked from a September 2021 meeting where TikTok employees said a Chinese unnamed ByteDance engineer was “accessible to everything.” ByteDance is TikTok’s China-based parent company.

Hours before the report was published, TikTok announced that it had migrated US user data to a domestic server running Oracle.

Chinese employees reportedly had access to US user data from at least September 2021 to January 2022.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has been soaked in hot water in the United States In 2020, then President Donald Trump signed a presidential order requiring ByteDance to sell from TikTok under the threat of a ban in the United States. Cited national security concerns.

But since then, plans to force the sale of TikTok to US companies seem to have failed under President Joe Biden.

