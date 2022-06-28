Innovation in a law firm-Yuk





I like the concept of innovation, but I hate the use of this term because it represents many useless exercises. Not covered here. If you want to read articles that are intentional but completely useless, subscribe to Harvard Business Review. There are undoubtedly more 5,000-word articles about innovation and less about useful results than you can get angry with. Sorry for defeating my alma mater, but they can take it.

Now for the law firm …

Let’s start with “What is the purpose of the law firm?” The answer to this is surprisingly difficult to actually think of. Peter Drucker says the purpose of the business is to create customers.

Notice that he uses the word create. He doesn’t say, go get the customer. He says you should make it.

I think that’s true for law firms, but there are small wrinkles that are hard to think of. What are our customers?

You might say, “Oh, Bruce, it’s a client,” but when you say that, you’ll blow it away. The law firm has two customers.

client

2. Lawyer

They are customers and both must be considered in the analysis. Indeed, isn’t there too many clients and a shortage of lawyers in New York City today? A year ago it was the opposite.

Now back in Drucker, law firms aren’t here to get clients and make money from them, or to get lawyers and charge them (of course, motivation for profits to us). Even if there is). Instead, as Drucker says, we are here to create clients and lawyers at law firms.

Innovation should be aimed at this goal, otherwise it is more Jae-joong. For example, innovation is rarely a game changer. They are like table stakes. You can’t participate in the game unless you have at least a reasonable ability to crank out the document, blackline it, and fire it at super-fast speeds by email. But if you take a step back, a cooler, faster, or more impressive way to do the above doesn’t really create a client in my view.

I’ve been in the legal world for a long time now, but I haven’t heard of clients coming to or leaving the law firm because of their superiority or inferiority. Lawyers technically hate underdeveloped law firms, but they rarely change jobs for technical reasons. The exception to the above is that the law firm is so inferior that the client or lawyer thinks the law firm has been trapped in the past and should be avoided for that reason.

As an aside, I know you’re not making a lawyer. My intellectual leap here is to define it so that making a lawyer means attracting and retaining those who work in a law firm and thrive in their career at a law firm.

So how do you create a client or lawyer?

Well, that’s a great question. I suggest that future (successful) law firms answer that question very well. And those who didn’t consider or answer this question at all struggled with either a failure (or a merger with a stronger player) or a gradual move to irrelevance over time. increase.

So what’s the answer — how to create a client or lawyer — here are some simple ideas:

For both lawyers and clients, focus on one industry and play purely in that industry. This allows lawyers and clients to gain legal interests, business ideas, contacts, and other benefits by interacting with useful trading partners. For example, we focus on real estate as pure play. I saw other companies as pure theater:

Companies and Securities with Various Specialties in Litigation IPOs Complete US Footprints with Offices in Almost All States Global Players with Offices in Many Countries

For lawyers, focus on the core of why they want to be a law firm. Usually it’s an opportunity to build a career, make a business book, learn their skills, and so on. Our concept is called ATR (meaning to attract, train and retain talent).

For clients, focus on what they want above all else. This usually helps build a business. Clients often think of all lawyers as a commoditized group. However, it turns out that the salient factors focus on the client’s goals (rather than the business goals).

For (some) clients, focus on constant cost savings. For other clients, focus on incredibly high quality. Different clients have different attorney attributes. Some clients value the talent of lawyers more than they save money. However, cost is important to other clients, and being a low-cost producer can be a huge advantage.

For lawyers, we emphasize lifestyle, culture, and other human factors.

It also emphasizes diversity, flexibility, and similar items for lawyers and clients.

Overall, the important thing is that we don’t want to be everything for everyone. It doesn’t work, or at least it rarely works. Instead, there should be some niches that focus everyone on what the law firm is — dare to call it a power niche.

These innovations distinguish between law firms that will succeed in the future and those that I find struggling with.

Bruce Stachenfeld is Chairman of Duval & Stachenfeld LLP, a law firm of approximately 50 people based in Midtown, Manhattan. The company is known as “pure play in real estate law” because all areas of business focus on real estate. With about 50 full-time real estate lawyers, the company is one of New York City’s largest real estate law practices. You can contact Bruce by email at [email protected] Bruce also writes Real Estate Philosophers ™, which includes Bruce’s eclectic, insightful, and creative thinking applications into the real estate world. Click here to read or subscribe to previous articles.

