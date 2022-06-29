GIBERT: American Technology is an Important Edge | Mississippi Politics and News





The anti-innovation legislation being considered by Congress submitted by Gerard Gibert will increase the financial difficulties facing families.

The elasticity of the United States is being tested. Between record high inflation, rising cyberattacks, and rising living costs, America’s economy and national security need to be strengthened, not weakened, to withstand these uncertain times. ..

To keep the economy and national security strong, we need to look to the domestic technology sector, which is an important driver of economic growth and job creation, and a key player in defense strategies.

However, the anti-innovation legislation being considered by Congress adds the exact opposite of the financial difficulties facing families and makes it more difficult for hard-working Americans to get through. The law also has the potential to open the United States to more cyberattacks by foreign enemies.

If this false bill is passed, consumers will have to bear the economic cost of $ 319 billion, resulting in higher prices and loss of access to free and valuable services. In fact, according to recent research, economists do not believe that innovation prevention laws can successfully reduce inflation in the United States.

In addition, the bill endangers pensions and severance benefits for more than 200,000 Mississippi public sector workers due to increased operating costs and lower market value in the domestic technology sector. Looking at it, on the first day of implementation, if passed, the proposal would already cost $ 65,786,332 to Mississippi public sector workers. The long-term impact is even greater, totaling $ 744,359,304.

This financial sacrifice should not be imposed by Congress on already hard-working Americans.

In a new poll by Ipsos commissioned by the American Edge Project, nearly eight out of ten voters oppose anti-innovation law, with elected officials on inflation and living expenses, national security, employment and health care. I want you to focus.

Instead, voters give elected civilians priority on inflation, living expenses (88% priority), US national security (86% priority), employment and economy (85% priority), and decline. I want you to focus on the high issues. Gas prices (83% priority), and healthcare (82% priority). As a result, voters will reward candidates who prioritize their commitment to inflation over those who choose to pursue broader anti-innovation legislation.

To make matters worse, these bills will harm cyber and national security in the Americas. Cyber ​​threats from foreign enemies are on the rise. Both China and Russia are reportedly attempting to hack U.S. agencies, and earlier this year, a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group successfully compromised at least six U.S. state government computer networks. There is a report that.

Faced with the heightened threats, technology companies have played a key role in helping build technology capabilities that protect us from these attacks. The proposed law weakens the ability of technology companies to continue to support us with these tools, making them increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks from foreign enemies.

In addition, banning the integration of certain software and requiring American tech companies to expose the platform to third parties and foreign competitors could force American companies to hand over data to their enemies. there is.

Our economy, national security and technology are inextricably linked. Handcuffing our domestic tech department only boldes our enemies in China and other foreign countries and can give us an edge over those who do not share our values.

Throughout history, civilization has tackled the fundamental human problem of balancing declining supply with ever-increasing demand. Humans have always faced challenges, constantly innovated, and supported our planet and human life itself.

Over the past few decades, the information technology industry has introduced a constant stream of new innovations that have been leveraged in all industries that often act as catalysts for launching new industries and consumption models. The country and the world have drawn enormous and immeasurable benefits from these inventions, including high-paying jobs and strengthening GDP. Government intervention in this critical sector reduces our prosperity and security.

While the United States is resilient, it needs policies that support the superiority of innovation, rather than the false bills that set us back, while adding financial difficulties to hard-working Americans and their families.

Submitted by Gerard Gibert. He is the founder and former CEO of Venture Technologies.

