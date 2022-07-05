7 Google Assistant Features to Improve Work Productivity





Google Assistant: 6 fun commands to try

One-eighth of the Google Assistant app features are extremely useful in your daily work. Check it out – Photo: Helito Begiora / Tektudo

1. Display the news of the day

Stay on top of the news of the day, even if you don’t have time to read as a Google Assistant. For example, you can incorporate a habit into your “Good Morning” routine, and when you activate a command, the Virtual Assistant will automatically give you an overview of the latest events in the world with a voice that lasts 2 to 20 minutes. Few sources are registered in the app, but you can remove them or add new vehicles in the settings. Just go to “News”.

This feature works even if it is not saved in your application’s routines. This is a good option if you only want to use it sporadically. Launch the app and say “listen to the news” or set an auto-start time to play the audio at the latest event. You can use the Pause, Resume, Next, and Previous commands to control the audio.

2. Find the navigation route

2. Find the navigation route

The virtual assistant also has GPS capabilities to facilitate the process of finding a route when leaving home for work. The app already contains, for example, a “working” routine, an action that tells you the best route. Therefore, you do not have to enter the departure and arrival points every day. Simply activate a voice command to navigate and view the fastest, least congested routes. You can also configure your app to start the route automatically at a specific time.

This facility can be used at multiple destinations, such as on the way home. To enter your address, go to the Google Assistant settings on your bus.[個人情報と設定]>[場所]Touch to add the desired location.

3. Make a call and send a message

3. Make a call and send a message

Call the Google Assistant and send a message It can also be a great ally to your work routine, as you don’t have to reach for the agenda to stay in touch with others. “call [Nome do contato], And the call will start immediately. Step-by-step is similar to messaging. Just say “send a message”. [Nome do Contato], And the wizard will send you an SMS or. You will be able to select from WhatsApp. Then say the content aloud, register the text, and send it.

Another option is to create a routine in your app in case you need to discuss it with your contacts on a regular basis. For example, if you define a “need help” routine, the Google Assistant will automatically call your boss each time it is activated.

4. Set alarm

You can also take advantage of the ability to set alarms, for example, to create a night routine. The app’s default settings already have this option, just say “sleep time” to activate it. It then asks when to set the alarm and makes a relaxing sound to sleep, letting you know if you need to charge the battery the next day.

Setting this alarm clock is another action you can take without running a routine if your need is isolated or in an emergency. Just say “set alarm” and the assistant will ask for the time to register.

5. Schedule confirmation and configuration

5. Schedule confirmation and configuration

Another feature the app offers in the Good Morning routine is the option to review the agenda. So, for example, you can listen to your daily schedule before going to work. Virtual Assistant Google reads each task and associated schedule to notify the user of all the activities performed.

You can also listen to your reservation at any time without being tied to a regular order. To do this, simply say “check schedule” or configure it to be read at a specific time. If you need to create an event, say “Set Schedule”, then select a name, date, and time to register.

6. Check the weather

To check the weather, go to the app and say “weather forecast”. In addition to being able to record the characteristics of the sky and the maximum temperature of the day, the assistant will yell out where you are and how much it is. This feature can also be triggered within routines such as “Good morning” so that users can leave the house in case of cold, heat or rain.

You can also check the temperature of a specific place even if you are not in a specific place. To do this, just say “weather forecast”. [Nome do local]You can hear all the information normally.

7. Create a custom command

7. Create a custom command

How to create a routine with the Google Assistant[設定]Go to[ルーチン]> +[新規]Tap. Then give it a name and add a start condition. This includes “when talking to her”, the Google Assistant “”, “at a specific time”, and so on. Or “sunrise or sunset”. When selecting the first option, select the phrase that triggers the command. This should be simple and short enough to facilitate the process.

You can then enter the action that your application will take on the command. For example, when creating a “meeting time”, you can mute mobile phone notifications and pause music to increase your momentary concentration. Finally, tap Save. It’s important to say that the action needs to be adapted to the system’s Google Assistant. In other words, if the action is too specific, it may not work.

With information from guidebooks and Google Support

With information from guidebooks and Google Support

