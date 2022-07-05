Xiaomi launches smartphone with giant image sensor and Leica optics – TechCrunch





Today, with a limited release in mainland China, a glance at Xiaomi’s new smartphone leaves little doubt about what it is. One-third of the back of the smartphone is occupied by a dome that covers a large number of cameras with a 1-inch sensor covered with Leica glass, one of the largest sensors I’ve ever seen on a smartphone. ..

Many people, especially men, will say that size doesn’t matter. This is not the case with imaging sensors. The glass in front of the lens can only do that, and there is no perfect glass. The larger the sensor, the higher the resolution, but it also means that the sensor has space for individual pixels to grow. This helps cool the sensor and can show much better low light performance.

The entire 12S series of smartphones features a variety of imaging systems jointly developed by Xiaomi and Leica. I know I was making fun of Hasselblad’s smartphone integration in the process of making fun of Leica lately, but in this case it actually makes some sense. With Leica-designed lenses (with the prestigious Summicron brand), mobile phones have the potential to actually get the most out of their sensors.

The range of cameras available on a variety of cameras includes a very sophisticated lens design that is rarely seen on smartphones. I can’t wait to get it and see if it works as well in the real world as it looks on paper.

The company claims that the lens design significantly improves the quality of the photographs that cameras generally offer. The alphabet soup in the press release sounds like a smartphone reinventing the wheel and makes a pretty juicy promise:

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra primary camera uses an 8P aspheric lens, and to address common photographic issues such as flare, ghosts and chromatic aberration, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera module has anti-glare lens coating and lens edge ink coating. , Cyclic olefins are also added. Copolymer material, infrared light filter using spin coating technology. The combination of these features provides a consistent, clearer overall picture across the lens.

In addition to advanced optical design, the Xiaomi 12S series, co-designed with Leica, utilizes Leica’s imaging profile, inherits the aesthetics of Leica’s 100-year-old images, and uses state-of-the-art algorithms for Leica. Reproduce the tone and aesthetics. For end users, this means access to two photo styles, the Leica Authentic Look and the Leica by Brand Look, both of which give photographers creative freedom.

For those of us who read one or two photo press releases, the first paragraph above can be summarized as “packing the technology into this camera, which was pretty common in compact cameras around 2005,” and the second paragraph. “… and I’ve created some of the filters that have been used in Hipstamatic since 2009, but they look like Leica cameras. Of course, the” Leica look “is in the legendary camera of the camera giant. Ignore the heavy reliance on the film.

Aside from the sleight of hand in the press release, the camera itself is impressive. Attaching the SonysIMX989 1-inch sensor to a smartphone can be a daunting task, both from an engineering perspective and as an effort to take pictures from a smartphone. Manufacturer.

To use the natural results: Have you heard of the A-10 fighter? Usually called Warthog, it’s a ridiculously large machine gun that fires depleted uranium ammunition, and built planes around it so that tanks could be blown up. That is the image that this smartphone reminds me of. This isn’t the kind of optics you slammed into the phone at the very end, as the product people thought it was a good idea.

The sensor combined with high quality glass promises outstanding low light photography capabilities. Combine it with some smart computational photography skills and 10-bit RAW format to start talking about really advanced camera technology. These phones are very likely to be the last nail in the low-end compact camera category that has long opened the door to death.

What’s wild for photography enthusiasts is that we’re talking about the 50.3 megapixel resolution and 23mm wide-angle lens that challenge SLRs here. This is, as far as I know, the most advanced lens / sensor combination on the market for smartphones. Of course, megapixels aren’t everything.

The rest of the smartphone also looks decent on paper – 67W fast charging, 4,860 mAh high capacity battery, and smart battery management keep you running for a while. This phone is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is also equipped with a cooling pump that pumps coolant using a capillary network to prevent things from overheating and a 6.73 AMOLED color display.

Phones are currently only available in mainland China, with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra starting at around $ 900, the Xiaomi 12S Pro starting at around $ 700, and the Xiaomi 12S starting at $ 600. Nothing is said about whether or when these will leave the country’s borders.

