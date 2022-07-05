Today’s July 5th Wordle Answers: What are 381 Today’s Words?





Today’s July 5th Wordle answer takes the form of a five-letter word as usual.

For beginners, the purpose of Wordle is to create a five-letter word every day within six guesses. The less you guess, the better-and if you don’t guess at all, you’ll break your muscles.

The latter is why finding Wordle’s answer today is such a priority, as players are proud to continue their winning streak. So why bet on a dangerous final guess when you can learn some clues and get a definitive answer if it fails? This page can help with that.

If you have today’s words, are you interested in other word games? Explained the author’s topics in the world of Cyptic crosswords and Sudoku and why NYTimes Mini Crossword is a credible pleasure.

Clue to Wordle’s answer today

Instead of going straight to the answer, you may need just a few tips to get you across the line:

There are two vowels in all. The two vowels are placed next to each other. There are no repeating characters. There is one unusual letter there, which is …’F’. Want some mysterious clues? This is what farmers find excellent.

Still not sure? Read the answer.

After finishing today’s answer, are you looking for more word puzzles? Our sister site RPS has some suggestions. Wordle’s response to Word 381 on July 5, 2022

Do you want to continue the streak because you still don’t understand the above clues?

Wordle’s answer today is FIELD.

Hopefully the farmers will stand out in their fields when using the above clues. And if that keeps you further away, I apologize!

On paper, this is easy, but to be honest, I couldn’t really get it with six guesses. This could be due to the combination of the first word, and I was able to get 4 out of 5 letters to the end, but they were all yellow and not in the correct order. We believe it was our failure not to know that the “F” was first.

When you’re done, don’t forget to share your Wordle answer.

Now you have the answer, don’t ruin it for others! Remember that you can share your results in the form of a grid without spoilers.

Of course, no one needs to know that you came to this page to solve it. Maybe put two or three fake guesses first and throw them out of the scent?

Want to read more about Wordle before the next answer?

Wordle has had a lot to do since the arrival of the whirlwind in October 2021. At Wordle, millions of players checked in every day within just a few months.

The app store was quickly flooded with clones to take advantage of its popularity. Elsewhere, one developer who previously had access to a game of the same name donated wind and rain to charity after a player mistaken for a new five-letter guessing game.

The most notable development in Wordle’s history is the New York Times buying for an undisclosed seven-digit amount and folding the game into a paper online game umbrella.

Today, Wordle remains free and the game itself hasn’t changed, but there are some minor developments behind the scenes.

In the first migration, some players’ streaks were reset and rude words were removed from the dictionary. This changed the word list and gave some players different words. The New York Times has since shut down an “unauthorized” archive site for old Wordle puzzles.

