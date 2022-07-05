Apple AirPods Pro 2 may have dazzling features, but it has a catch





Apple AirPods Pro: Are there new health updates for 2nd generation models?

David Ferrand

Apple’s next high-end earphones are scheduled for later this year, but a new report from Apple commentator Mark Gurman lacks some predictive features, such as the highly anticipated game-changing health monitoring. It suggests that it may be.

FORBES Details AppleAirPodsPro 2: Surprise Leak Reveals Stunning Upgrades

Here’s everything we’ve learned from Gurmans in Gurmans’ latest PowerOn newsletter.

Release date

According to Garman, this is scheduled for this year as well, three years from the original AirPods Pro. By the way, Id expects the next model to be called the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation instead of the AirPods Pro 2.

He hasn’t specified a date, but expects Apple to announce the next AirPods Pro at an event in September or October. However, that is not certain. The original was unveiled at a closed-door event on October 28, 2019 and was released two days later. The same arrangement applies to new earphones.

Gurman also says this new release is just around the corner. Three years later, early adopters may find that their current earphones have a flagged battery, which is not my experience.

Health monitoring

For some time, there have been rumors of the following new health-related features on the AirPods Pro. In June last year, Apple executive Kevin Lynch hinted at how sensors on various devices could communicate with each other using new features that would be possible.

FORBES AirPods Pro Details: Apple Suggests Amazing New Direction for AirPods in the Future By David Phelan

The first sensor predicted was to allow the earphones to measure heart rate from the wearer’s ear. This is a neat addition, for example, that is really useful for those who go out to do it.

Second, a temperature sensor was predicted to measure the user’s body temperature. Again, this is very useful.

But the unfortunate news is that Gurman says neither will arrive this year. So, assuming the features are still being developed, we’ve been waiting for AirPods Pro 3 to take advantage of it.

Neither feature is likely to be available in the 2022 upgrade, according to Garman, but both enhancements are being considered internally and may be available at some point.

So don’t hold your breath.

Still, the 2022 model is expected to make major updates, including improved voice calls and, in some cases, lossless audio playback. The battery life of the card is also longer.

I’m familiar with it later this year, but I have the latest information, so check back again.

FORBES Details AppleiOS16: Apple Announces Coolest iPhone Upgrades Ever By David Phelan

