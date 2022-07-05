OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Launched with 4K Resolution: Price Details, Offer





OnePlus further expands its Y-series lineup for smart TVs with the new TV 50 Y1S Pro. The new TV will start at Rs 32,999 and will be available on Amazon India, OnePlus India websites and offline channels. This section briefly describes the specifications and functions of the OnePlus TV 50Y1S Bros.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro: Specifications

The new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is available in 50-inch size with a 4K resolution display. This is a 10-bit color display that supports the brand’s advanced gamma engine features. The gamma engine adjusts the visuals for vibrant colors and better contrast. The TV also comes with MEMC technology or motion estimation motion correction. Comes with support for HDR10 +, HDR10, and HLG formats. Dolby Audio is supported on the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. There are two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W. The TV boasts a bezel-free design.

Like other OnePlus TVs, it also has an Android TV and runs Android TV 10.0. Users can control the new OnePlus TV using the Google Assistant feature built into Android TV. According to the company, it also comes with a special automatic low latency mode (ALLM), which allows you to enjoy a faster and more interesting gaming experience. Other features include MultiCast and Google Duo support, and SmartManager features. The latter will bring various advances to smarter and longer lasting smart TVs.

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro includes its own kids mode feature. This allows children to enjoy healthy content and parents can easily monitor and adjust the content they display. Parents can also limit the viewing time of this TV and leave Icon Fort mode on.

The TV can also be connected to OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Watch. OnePlus Watch users can use their wrists to turn OnePlus TV on and off with a single click. In addition, the TV will automatically turn off when the watch detects that the user has fallen asleep.

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro can also use OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect your smartphone to your OnePlus TV. You can connect a OnePlus TV to connect up to 5 devices at once. In addition, users can access the OnePlus Connect feature without Wi-Fi or data connection to manage their TVs or cast local movies independently of Wi-Fi or mobile data.

It also comes with OnePlys’ OxygenPlay 2.0, making it easy for users to find movies and series while accessing over 230 live channels.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro: Release Date, Offer

The TV will go on sale from July 7th. Axis Bank customers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 3000 with the purchase of the new OnePlus TV. Customers also get a free EMI offer for up to 9 months across all of Amazon’s major banking transactions, and OnePlus Amazon customers get an additional 12 months of free Amazon Prime subscription when they buy a new OnePlus TV on Amazon India. I can do it.

