Motorola will launch the Moto G42 on July 11th: Price, Availability, Specifications





Motorola announced the Moto G42, which will go on sale in Japan on July 11th. This phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The smartphone weighs about 174.5 grams and is an IP52 water repellent.

The Moto G42 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED hole punch display with FHD + (2400 x 1080) resolution that supports DCI-P3 color gamut. The phone is equipped with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

Includes primary 50MP (f / 1.8, 0.64m) sensor with phase detection autofocus, secondary 8MP (f / 2.2, 1.12m) for ultra-wide-angle and depth, and triple rear camera setup with tertiary 2MP I am. (F / 2.4, 1.75m) Macro shooting camera. The primary camera is equipped with quad pixel technology, which, according to Motorola, helps mobile phones click on clearer, more vibrant images in dark places. The front camera is a 16MP (f / 2.2, 1.0m) unit.

The Moto G42 is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor capable of turbo up to 2.4GHz. Comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. With Android 12 almost in stock, Motorola promises a solid upgrade to Android 13 and a three-year security update.

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging. You can unlock the phone using the face unlock side fingerprint reader and it comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola Moto G42: Price, Stock Status, Benefits

Starting July 11th, the phone will be available at Flipkart and major retailers. Only available as a 4GB + 64GB variant, it costs 13,999 rupees. Phones are available in two colors, metallic rose and Atlantic green. SBI credit card users can use Rs1,000 cashback over the phone. Reliance Jio customers can enjoy a Jio recharge of up to 2,000 rupees and a discount of 569 rupees on Zee5’s annual membership when making a phone purchase.

