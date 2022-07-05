Google Pixel Watch: Specifications, Wear OS, and everything else





Google officially announced the first smartwatch at I / O 2022 in May, but alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, it only provided the first look before it was fully released this fall. 9to5Google has revealed many new details since then. Everything you know about PixelWatch is here.

Design, exhibition, material

The Pixel Watch consists of three different layers, starting with a dome-shaped top glass and curving to the sides of recycled stainless steel. Early measurements show that the circular watch body is about 14mm thick and over 40mm wide, but the actual flat display looks like it’s about 30mm wide (1.18 inches). Google doesn’t reveal what the display resolution is or what kind of glass protects it.

The bottle cap-shaped crown rotates and can be pushed to the 3 o’clock position with the button directly above it. The case also has a long speaker grill on the far left and two small circular notches.

There are fairly large band slots at the top and bottom, and the 20mm strap is attached via a unique mechanism that tilts and inserts and then snaps into place.

Color and band

Google shows the Pixel Watch in three stainless steel colors.

Silver: Shiny polished finish Black: Non-reflective, probably matte finish Gold: Darker shades

In June, we reported that Google was working on an extensive collection of watch bands, but not all are on sale or manufactured directly by the company.

Silicone Band: Already unveiled by Google and very similar to Fitbit’s Infinity Band Fabric Band Stretch Band Two Leather Straps: Distinguished by Style and Light / Dark Colors Link Bracelet: Metal Milanese Style Mesh Band: Body 3 colors Pixel Watch specs

May 9to5 Google reported that the Pixel Watch is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 9110. It has a coprocessor and over 1.5 GB of RAM, which should exceed what is currently available on Wear OS. On the other hand, 32GB of storage is twice that of existing devices, allowing users to store many songs offline.

The chip dates back to 2018 on the Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch, but it requires a variety of tasks to be offloaded to the coprocessor. It’s unclear how Google will identify this SoC and whether the Tensor brand will apply.

He also reports that the Pixel Watch’s battery is just under 300mAh and should last a day. Charging is handled via a magnetic pack with USB-C on the other end.

In addition to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, Google offers the LTE cellular model of the Pixel Watch. Other known specifications include built-in GPS and water resistance of 50 meters.

Fitbit and Health on your Pixel Watch

The main focus of the Pixel Watch is health, fitness and exercise. Of course, there’s a Fitbit integration that provides a dashboard view of all your stats, just like your existing Fitbit device, but Google Fit is also provided.

The sensor array underneath the Pixel Watch looks similar to the Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5 sensor arrays. There is a heart rate sensor and hardware support for SpO2 (blood oxygen) and ECG (electrocardiogram) readings.

Wear OS and apps

PixelWatch runs WearOS 3, but we still don’t know how much Google will customize the experience. This is significantly different from what Samsung did (One UI Watch) and may approach a future Montblanc launch or Fossil upgrade.

For example, you want a simple list of apps instead of a circular bubble launcher, but you can swipe up to see notifications. The pull-down for quick setup hasn’t changed, but you can swipe vertically from the dial to access the tiles.

We have already previewed some of the watch faces that Google is working on. The design spans digital and analog, and like Fitbit, most features provide complex slots.

The Google Assistant is certainly a big focus, but there are Google Pay / Wallet tap-to-pay and map navigation. All of these applications exist today, but the company also unveiled a Google Home app with the ability to receive gadget feeds and front door alerts.

Pixel Watch can unlock Android devices and Chromebooks, but there is also a “Google Pixel Watch” companion app. Fast Pair should also be available to speed up the connection and switching of Bluetooth headphones.

Pixel Watch pricing and availability

Google will launch the Pixel Watch with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro this fall. Pricing has not yet been announced, but using stainless steel can increase costs.

For comparison, the aluminum Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth + Wi-Fi) starts at $ 249.99 and you can get a stainless steel classic for $ 309.99. Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $ 399 for aluminum and $ 699 for stainless steel (with cellular).

