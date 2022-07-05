The relationship between Samsung and Google will improve as seen in the latest advertising campaigns





The relationship between Google and Samsung seems to be getting better and better, as shown in recent co-advertising campaigns. As reported by 9to5Google, the latest advertising campaigns showcase some Google services running on Samsung hardware.

(Photo: Kim White / Getty Images) San Francisco, CA-February 11: Samsung’s TM Roh (L) shakes hands with Google’s Hiroshi Lockheimer on February 11, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.

The Google app Humto Search has been highlighted with a new ad that Google Search can quickly identify hams and send to nearby Samsung TVs. After a number of examples, the video ad ends by identifying the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Watch 4 with the Google Assistant.

There is also a website that accompanies the campaign: “Focus and have fun. Get it all done with Google.

Share your moments, connect your devices seamlessly, and find more on your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 35G. ”

Google also promotes Google Lens with a Work profile using the S22 Ultra and Fold 3.

It doesn’t just happen with online advertising

Google and Samsung ads don’t just show up online. You can also see it in the theater before the movie. And it was really effective as it spreads more awareness.

Advertising targets people who are more open to technology. These ads highlight the advanced features of Google’s productivity apps while demonstrating the variety of Samsung hardware and software.

The relationship between Samsung and Google is getting better

The relationship between Google and Samsung has improved in the last few years. They have been in a vicious competition for years. But now they are working on more projects together.

This is a good sign for the Android ecosystem as Google and Samsung can work together to improve the user experience and bring new innovations.

According to Android Central, it’s clear that Google is giving Samsung incentives, which could be strategic. The obvious reason is the popularity of Samsung mobile phones. Many manufacturers use Google’s operating system, but over the past few years, Google has often pushed certain software to Samsung before pushing it to other companies.

One of the latest is the partnership to bring WearOS 3 and it to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4.

Consumers should expect to see more of these types of ads as the relationship between Google and Samsung is getting better and better. I don’t know if the relationship between the two companies will expand further. But that is certainly possible.

It would be interesting to see how consumers would react if Google and Samsung went beyond advertising.

