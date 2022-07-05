Google removes visits to abortion clinics from users’ location records





Google said on Friday that when a user visits an abortion clinic, a domestic violence shelter, or other such facility where privacy is of particular importance, it erases the user’s location data.

In a blog post, Google Senior Vice President Jen Fitzpatrick said he would endeavor to remove such locations from their location records “immediately after they visit.”

“Protecting user privacy and protecting data is at the core of Google’s work,” says Fitzpatrick.

“Some of the places people visit can be particularly personal, including medical facilities such as counseling centers, domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics, fertility centers, addiction treatment facilities, weight loss clinics, and cosmetic surgery clinics. There is sex. “

She continued: “If the system identifies that someone has visited one of these locations, it will remove these entries from the location history immediately after they visit.”

According to Fitzpatrick, the changes will take effect in the coming weeks.

However, she did not reveal how the company would detect such visits or whether all data related to such visits would be deleted from the server.

This change is a direct result of the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the Roe v. Wade case, which deprives US women of their guaranteed constitutional right to access abortion services.

This decision prompted large-scale demonstrations across the country, leading to bans or severe restrictions on procedures in 12 different states across the United States.

Since the ruling, Google and other tech companies have almost always remained silent on how to respond to requests for data about users in abortion investigations.

Privacy experts have expressed concern that the large amount of data collected by Google and other platforms could be improperly used by government agencies and anti-abortion groups.

Even before the verdict was published, legislators demanded that Google take precautions to protect the personal information of people who use the Internet to seek medical assistance.

In May, a group of 42 Democrats broke into Google CEO Sundar Pichai with “far-right militants” and prosecutors so far.

Last month, a group of US politicians asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Apple and Google for collecting and selling customer’s personal data without their consent.

In her blog post on Friday, Fitzpatrick reaffirmed Google’s existing policies, including the practice of notifying users when data is requested by government agencies.

She also highlighted Google’s transparency report to track such requests.

“Google has a long track record of pushing back overly widespread demands from law enforcement agencies, including complete opposition to some demands,” she writes.

Fitzpatrick’s post did not address the issue of how the company responds to inquiries from legal authorities. Instead, the company said, “We will continue to oppose demands that are either overly broad or otherwise unfavorable.”

In addition, Google has announced that Fitbit will update the app to allow users to bulk delete their menstrual tracking information from the service.

The purpose of all these privacy changes is to remove some data from Google’s servers that may be used to prosecute individuals for care, but the company has many other things about user activity. Information is still being saved.

According to privacy experts, search and YouTube history can still be used as evidence for investigation, but Google’s post does not mention the source of these potential evidences.

