7 Google Assistant features to make your job easier





The Google Assistant has several features that can optimize the daily lives of Android mobile users, including the workplace. This service has a “routine” feature that initiates activities that can be predefined or customized using voice commands. In this way, the platform can perform daily actions without touching the screen or reading the content. Here are 7 Google Assistant features that can make your job more convenient.

Google Assistant: 6 fun commands to try

The features of the Google Assistant app, one of eight, are extremely useful in your daily work. Check out the photos: Helito Beggiora / TechTudo

The features of the Google Assistant application are very useful for your daily work. Check out the photos: Helito Beggiora / TechTudo

How do I get the Google Assistant to speak your name? Ask this and other questions on the TechTudo forums.

1. Display the news of the day

With the Google Assistant, you can stay on top of the news of the day, even if you don’t have time to read it. For example, you can include habits in your good morning routine. When you activate the command, the Virtual Assistant automatically displays an overview of the latest events in the world with a voice that lasts 2 to 20 minutes. The app has several registered sources, but you can also remove them or add new vehicles in the settings just by going to the news.

This feature works even if it is not saved in any routine of your application. This is a good option if you only want to use it sporadically.Launch the app[ニュースを聞く]Or rather, if you set the auto start time, the audio containing the latest events will be played. You can use the commands pause, resume, next, and previous to control the audio.

2/8 Google’s Virtual Assistant allows users to listen to the news of the day Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

Google’s Virtual Assistant allows users to hear the news of the day Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

2. Find the navigation route

The virtual assistant also has GPS capabilities to facilitate the process of finding a route when leaving home for work. This app, for example, already has a routine you’re working on and has an action that tells you the best route. Therefore, you do not have to enter the departure and arrival points every day. Simply activate a voice command to navigate and view the fastest, least congested routes. You can also configure your app to start the route automatically at a specific time.

This feature can be used at multiple destinations, such as on the way home. To enter your address, go to Google Assistant Settings and[個人情報と設定]>[場所]Tap to add the desired location.

3/8 With a simple command, the Google Assistant application will show you the best route to reach the preset location Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

Using simple commands, the Google Assistant application will show you the best route to reach the pre-configured location Photo: Duplicate / Marianatralback

3. Call and send a message

The ability to call and send messages from the Google Assistant can also be a great ally to your work routine, as you don’t need to access the agenda to contact others. “Call to [Nome do contato]The call will start immediately. Step-by-step is similar to sending a message. Just say “send a message”. [Nome do Contato]And with the assistant, you can choose between SMS or WhatsApp. Then dictate the content out loud so he can register and send the text.

Another option is to create a routine in your app in case you need to discuss it with your contacts on a regular basis. for example,[ヘルプが必要]If you set up a routine, the Google Assistant will automatically call your boss each time it becomes active.

4/8 Google app makes phone calls via voice commands and sends messages Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

Google app makes phone calls via voice commands and sends messages Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

You can also take advantage of the ability to set alarms, for example to create a night routine. The app’s default settings already have this option, just say Sleeptime to activate it. It then asks when to set the wake-up time, makes a relaxing sound to sleep, and tells you if you need to recharge the battery the next day.

Setting this alarm clock is another action that you can also perform without linking to a routine if you have isolated needs or are in an emergency moment. Just say set an alarm and the assistant will ask you when to register.

5/8 Google Assistant allows users to set alarms easily and quickly without touching their mobile phone.Photo: Reproduction / Maria Natralback

The Google Assistant allows users to set alarms quickly and easily without touching their mobile phone.Photo: Reproduction / Maria Natralback

5. Check and configure the schedule

Another feature that the app presents in your good morning routine is the option to review the agenda. So, for example, you can listen to your daily schedule before you go to work. Google’s Virtual Assistant reads each task and its time to notify the user of all the activity they perform.

You can also listen to your appointments at any time of the day, even if you don’t link to regular commands. To do this, say “check schedule” or configure it to be read at a specific time. If you need to create an event, say “Configure Schedule” and then select the name, date, and time to register.

6/8 To start working days, Google Assistant will show appointments on the agenda Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

To start a workday, the Google Assistant will show the appointments on the agenda Photo: Reproduction / Marianatralback

To check the weather, go to the app and say weather forecast. The assistant will yell out where and how many times you are going, in addition to the characteristics of the sky and the maximum temperature that the day can record. This feature can be started within any routine, such as good morning, so users can leave the house in case of cold, heat, or rain.

You can also check the temperature of a specific place even if you are not in a specific place.To do this is called a weather forecast [Nome do local]You can hear all the information normally.

7/8 A simple command allows Google’s virtual assistant to display the weather forecast to the user Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

With a simple command, Google’s virtual assistant can display the weather forecast to the user Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

To create a routine with the Google Assistant[設定]Go to[ルーチン]>[+新規]Tap. Then give it a name and add a start condition. This is a specific time, sunrise or sunset, etc. when talking to the Google Assistant. When selecting the first option, select the phrase that triggers the command. This should be simple and short to facilitate the process.

You can then enter the action that your application will take on the command. For example, when creating a meeting time, you can define to mute mobile phone notifications and pause music. This will increase your concentration at the moment. At the end,[保存]Tap. It’s important to say that the action needs to be compatible with the Google Assistant system. In other words, if the action is too specific, it may not work.

8/8 You can create custom commands within the Google Assistant Photo: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

You can create custom commands within the Google Assistant photos: Duplicate / Maria Natralback

Information from guidebooks and Google Help

See: Google Assistant: Four Facts About Software

Google Assistant: Four Facts About Software

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://playcrazygame.com/2022/07/04/7-google-assistant-features-that-can-make-your-workday-easier-productivity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos