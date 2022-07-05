The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a stunning camera, but I can’t give it a try





The camera module on the back is designed to resemble the lens of a real DSLR camera. This design also serves as a homage to the Xiaomis partnership with German camera manufacturer Leica. However, according to the company, the 12S series will continue to be limited to the Chinese market. This was first reported by Android Central, and the Xiaomi PR team also confirmed to us that this was the case.

It’s amazing considering that Xiaomi also streamed the event on the global YouTube channel. For now, all we know is that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is unlikely to be available in India and other markets. There is still the possibility that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will appear in other markets, but the names and number lines are different. However, at this point this is all a guess and you have to wait for confirmation.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra: New features, specifications, features

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a leather-like back, but claims that the material is more durable than traditional leather. The company introduces this in two color options, Classic Black and Verdant Green. This phone has a 6.73 inch AMOLED display that supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and HDR10 formats.

This is a 522 PPI 2K display (3200 x 1400 resolution). The maximum refresh rate is 120Hz, which is an LTPO 2.0 (low temperature polycrystalline oxide) display, so the refresh rate can be automatically switched from 1Hz to 120Hz. This also seems to be good for battery life. It comes with a peak brightness of 1500 nits and also has a 360 degree ambient light sensor. This is also a 10-bit color display.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, like all the other phones in the series, features the Snapdragon 8 + Gen1. It also comes with an all-new 3D cooling system to ensure better temperature and cool when processing more intensive tasks. The phone has a 4860 mAh battery, 67W wired turbo charging, 50W wireless turbo charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is included at the top for added protection.

The phone is IP68 dustproof and water resistant. It comes with immersive dual speakers, an X-axis linear motor, an IR remote control, Bluetooth 5.2, and audio is tuned by Harman / Kardon.

On the front of the camera, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra gets a combination of 50MP + 48MP + 48MP. The main camera is a 50MP Sony IMX 989 sensor, 1 inch in size, and comes with an optical image stabilizer (OIS). It comes with an 8P aspheric lens with an IR light filter and an anti-glare lens coating. Another 48MP camera is an ultra-wide camera with a 128 degree field of view and a 7MP lens. This camera supports night mode.

Another 48MP camera comes with a 120x telephoto zoom option. There are also 5x optical zoom, OIS and night modes. In addition to these features, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra can also record video in 8K. The front camera of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is 32MP.

The camera also comes with two dedicated Leica modes. These are called the Leica Authentic Look and the Leica Bibrand Look. Leica also has four dedicated filters. Other features include support for Pro-grade film recording, HyperOIS, and Dolby Vision HDR recording, in addition to Xiaomis’ unique Al Image Solution and Profocus features.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Price

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is available in three versions. The basic 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option will cost more than 5,999 yuan or 70,000 rupees on conversion. The 12GB RAM + 256GB version will cost more than 6,499 yuan or 76,000 rupees upon conversion. The most expensive version is 12GB + 512GB, which costs around RMB 6,999 or Rs 82,000 when converted.

Xiaomis’ latest flagship in India was the 12 Pro with a starting price of Rs 62,999. However, the company says the 12S series is currently limited to China. If some variants of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be available in India, expect them to come with a high price tag.

