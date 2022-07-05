Wordle 380 Answers: Wordle # 380, July 4, 2022: Wordle clues, tips, and answers today





Certainly the most difficult word in the last few weeks, today’s wordle, if you know what I mean? Well, the New York Times, which releases this game every day and helps to hurt the nerves of those who wait for it, is so tough today that it must be a bite!

For those who have never played and are motivated to play, the rules are simple. The five-letter word is the daily answer and you need to guess the correct word. Tips and clues are provided, but if there is a vowel consonant in the right place, the green letters say so. If you see yellow letters, it means that the letters are correct but misplaced. A blackletter means that it is not part of the word of the day. The game is free, so feel free to try it. You are supposed to get the word in six attempts. If you win, you will continue to enjoy your winning streak as long as the game is playing. If you get the third answer for three days in a row, you will win in a row. Wordle tries to knock out your line.

Now let’s get down to Wordle’s winning words today. First, tips to make it easier for vocabulary inexperienced people to get it.

Tip 1: It is related to the word CUT.

Tip 2: Words have two common vowels.

Tip 3: Similar to a breakoff.

Most of you have it so far. However, if you don’t have one, you can cheat and scroll down to find the answer. A real bunch of your few losers! But give it a try and don’t scroll down. I’m sure you get the answer.

The answer for # 380 Wordle on July 4th is:

SEVER

If you don’t know what it means, it means cut off-it hurts!

See you all at Wordle tomorrow. Continue reading.

