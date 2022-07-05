New Apple Leak reveals iPhone 14 release surprise





07/04 Updated below.This post was originally published on July 2nd

Apple’s iPhone 14 series was just two months away, and leaks revealed everything from battery capacity to potential price increases, but one of the amazing details was overlooked. It’s a new name.

In September, Apple will announce a more affordable version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It was widely thought to be widely called the “iPhone 14 Max”. However, the detailed supply chain report from analyst Omdia uses a much more logical name.

The Apple iPhone 14 range is based on multiple leaks, assuming the iPhone 14 Max name.

EverythingApplePro

Breaking the leak, David Hsieh, Senior Research Director at Omdia, calls the new device (and the iPhone 13 Mini replacement) the “iPhone 14 Plus.” This makes a lot of sense. This is reminiscent of Apple’s previous largest phone brand, creating a larger depiction between the two 6.7-inch models.

07/04 Update: Further leaks of supply chain information about Apple’s iPhone 14 release plan. Contrary to previous reports from Digitimes that Apple claimed to have been forced to cut the first wave of iPhone 14 production from major supplier TSMC by 10%, revered Apple analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo Revealed that a new range of production remains largely tracked.

“The 10% reduction in orders for the rumored TSMC iPhone 14 is inconsistent with my research. We are currently maintaining the iPhone 14’s 2H22 shipping forecast of about $ 100 million. [million] 90 million units for each component and EMS. “

This is very important for Apple, given that Kuo believes that demand for the iPhone 14 lineup will be stronger in China than the iPhone 13 model.

“According to my latest research, some Chinese distributors / retailers / scalpers need to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for the iPhone 14 to ensure adequate supply. .. Currently, in the Chinese market, the iPhone 14 prepaid deposit is iPhone 13, which is twice as high in some regions. “

Given that historically minor upgrades have been brought to the standard iPhone 14, we still don’t know what is driving this demand. But now that mass production has begun, leaks will accelerate. On the other hand, if you’re considering an iPhone 13 upgrade, it’s wise to wait until the iPhone 14 model goes on sale in September.

In addition to this, there is a problem with the name “Max”. The maximum version of the device means that it is better than its physical size. Therefore, it is a phrase like “maximum”. The meaning around “plus” is not so extreme, “plus size” has been a long-standing relationship, and the word means “more” rather than “best”. This is more appropriate given that the standard iPhone 14 model misses most major iPhone 14 Pro upgrades.

Apple’s latest brand also shows the desire to keep Max reserved for premium hardware. In ascending order, the range of M1 (and soon M2) consists of:

M1 M1 Pro M1 Max M1 Ultra

Max sits on top of a pro. Yes, Apple’s branding has long been criticized for causing confusion (you don’t have to look for anything more than the “Apple Watch Edition”), but releasing the iPhone 14 Max, which is cheaper and slower than the iPhone 14 Pro, is Apple’s. It’s strange by the standards.

Further weighting the Hsiehs language is the details of Omdia’s report. This report categorizes iPhone component suppliers, supply and order volumes over the next two years. Opposing this is the number of well-known leakers who have been talking about the iPhone 14 Max for months. It’s surprising that they’re wrong near the launch, but it’s certainly not unprecedented.

Yes, the iPhone 14 lineup has bigger questions, such as stunning battery capacity, camera differences, and chipset gaps between generations, but for Apple, get the message right around these phones. That is important. And it all starts with the name.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

Forbes details

FORBES Details Apple’s new iPhone 14 Max may last longer than ProMax By Gordon Kelly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2022/07/04/apple-iphone-14-max-pro-max-branding-name-change/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos