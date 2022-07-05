Best OnePlus Phone 2022: Affordable Luxury Smartphone For You





From exclusive invitation-only sales to sales to compete with things like Samsung and Apple, OnePlus has come a long way since the beginning of its humble reviews. Calculating the numbers shows that getting one of the best OnePlus smartphones makes a lot of sense given everything that’s offered.

Early adopters of OnePlus may be surprised that the list of smartphones has expanded far beyond the affordable flagship. Today, manufacturers are launching a full-fat flagship, along with a range of more affordable Nord devices with their own spin-offs to launch, in addition to Pro models.

No matter how much money you save for your latest phone, OnePlus generally offers its customers incredible value and each cell phone deserves your consideration. Make it a thing. These are the best OnePlus handsets you can buy right now.

The perfect OnePlus smartphone to buy 1. OnePlus 10 Pro: The Best OnePlus Flagship

Price: 799l Buy Now from Amazon

Not only is the OnePlus 10 Pro the best OnePlus smartphone on our list, it also happens to be the end of the most valuable smartphones. why is that? Now, when it comes to the money spent on the feature-packed flagship, both the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are getting much higher prices, so there’s little to get in the way of the competition.

The induction hob-style camera array on the back provides excellent color rendering for both telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lenses, and also costs the iPhone. Its battery is also very impressive, lasting longer than other flagships from Google, Apple and Samsung, all delivering speedy performance via the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor.

All of this comes with an attractive 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and just lacks the dustproof and waterproof IP rating. Still, the latest and greatest OnePlus smartphones have never looked so attractive by offering all these top-notch credentials at an unbeatable price.

Read the entire OnePlus 10 Pro review for more information

Main specifications Processor: Octacore 3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; Screen: 6.7 inches, 3,216 x 1,440; Camera: 48MP, 8MP (zoom) 50MP (wide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Best OnePlus under 300

Price: 299 | Buy Now from Amazon

When considering other smartphones in this price range, you start to rate the OnePlus Nord CE 25G as a suitable midranger disguised as a budget purchase.

In our tests, the battery life was amazing. It can reach more than 24 hours on a single charge, and with a high-speed charge of 65W, even if it is finally depleted, 50% of the juice can be obtained in just 12 minutes.

But it’s not just about long-lasting handsets. The NordCE 2 5G supports 5G (as you can imagine), with a decent camera array and a smooth 90Hz screen. If you can’t grow your finances further, there’s nothing better than the Nord CE 25G for your money.

Read the entire OnePlus Nord CE25G review for more information

Key specifications Processor: Octacore 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 900; Screen: 6.43 inches, 2,400 x 1,080; Cameras: 64MP, 8MP (width) and 2MP (depth); Storage: 128GB; Operating system: Android 11

3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Best Midrange OnePlus

Price: 369 | Buy Now from John Lewis

If you like the price and specs of the Nord CE 2 5G, but prefer a more sophisticated design and some gradual improvements, the Nord 2T is for you. It’s the fastest phone in its price range and produces improved multi-core performance via the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset compared to the CE25G. The tough Gorilla Glass 5 covers the front and back instead of the CE 2 5G plastic, maintaining just as strong battery life (almost 24 hours).

Received 5 stars and Best Buy Award for full-length review. If you can afford it, I think it’s worth paying an additional 70 than the Nord CE2. With 400, you can’t do much more.

Read the entire OnePlus Nord2 T5G review for more information

Main specifications Processor: Octacore 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1300; Screen: 6.43 inches, 2,400 x 1,080; Camera: 50MP, 8MP (ultra-wide) 2MP (depth); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12

Buy Now from John Lewis

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Best Budget OnePlus

Price: 279 | Buy Now from OnePlus

The CE 2 Lite 5G is the cheapest OnePlus phone we recommend, but its low cost and Lite tags do not compromise quality. The 5,000mAh battery supplies the clock for almost 24 hours before it needs to be recharged, which is extraordinary for the cost. The 6.59-inch screen is just as impressive, with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Performance is also stable, surpassing most phones of similar price.

However, there are some things you have to forgive, such as an exterior build that doesn’t make you feel very happy. In addition, you’ll get just 20 extra AMOLED screens and ultra-wide lenses protected by Gorilla Glass with regular Nord CE2. But if it’s purely total cost, there’s no smartphone that’s more affordable than the OnePlus to the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Read the entire OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review for more information

Main specifications Processor: Octacore 2.2GHz Snapdragon 965 5G; Screen: 6.59 inches, 2,412 x 1,080; Camera: 64MP, 2MP (depth) and 2MP (macro); Storage: 128GB; Operating system: Android 12

Buy Now from OnePlus

5. OnePlus 9 Pro: Highest entry-level flagship

Price: 579l Buy Now from Amazon

Remember the murder prices of the big brands that the OnePlus flagship was once known for? Well, there are still flagship killer there, but like the OnePlus 9 Pro, they’re a bit older than they used to be.

With significantly less chunks than the 10 Pro, the 9 Pro offers many of the same features as the latest OnePlus flagship. You get the same screen specifications and storage capacity, about the same camera layout (except for a slightly wider lens), and a similarly fast processor.

Like any OnePlus phone, fast charging is another strength, with a full charge from zero estimated in 28 minutes. However, while the battery life is decent, it’s not as powerful as the 10Pro or 8Pro. Still, considering how many mobile phones reflect the 10 Pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the premier product that smartphones recommend if you want to avoid blockbuster prices.

Read the entire OnePlus 9 Pro review for more information

Main specifications Processor: Octacore 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888; Screen: 6.7 inches, 3,216 x 1,440; Camera: 48MP, 8MP (zoom), 50MP (wide), 2MP (monochrome); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12

