Ireland is home to these 18 US tech giants, who are hiring them.





Dublin and Cork are two of Ireland’s major hubs preferred by US tech giants, from Apple to ServiceNow. However, on July 4th of this year, a lot of work is offered nationwide.

Towards the end of last month, the 2022 edition of Ireland’s Most Attractive Employment Index found that Irish Gen Z and Millennial students were looking to work for Big Tech’s multinationals.

The index reveals that IT and engineering students rate Google and Intel as the most attractive employers, respectively, with Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon right behind.

Why did the students surveyed choose these US-based tech giants? Perhaps it has to do with the fame of working for a well-known international company. Alternatively, the index suggests that students may associate these companies with market success, active adoption of new technologies and innovations.

Therefore, if you are interested in working with leading US technology players, please see the list of 18 companies that are currently growing their Irish team.

Adobe

Adobe, a software company headquartered in California, has been based in Ireland for 20 years. Today, it has nearly 4,000 employees, growing from less than 100 Irish-based employees in 2005. The base is in Citywest, Dublin.

The company manufactures well-known software such as Adobe Reader and Photoshop. We are currently looking for many technical and engineering roles in Dublin, including technical support engineers and technical support consultants.

Airbnb

The online accommodation rental platform has its European headquarters in Dublin. Founded in the United States in 2008, it began adoption in Ireland in 2013.

In 2016, Airbnb announced a new office in Hanover Quay, Dublin, with 200 new jobs. Currently, Ireland has about 500 workers and is still employed.

The company’s CEO, Brian Chesky, said in April that all Airbnb employees can “live and work” to take full advantage of flexible labor practices.

alphabet

Alphabet is the parent company of technology giant Google. While Google has recently made a full appearance in the Top 10 Most Attractive Employers for Irish Students, Alphabet was ranked third on LinkedIn’s list of best places to work in Ireland in 2022. I did.

Google has several offices in Dublin. Rebutting the previous decision to lease an office to Docklands, Dublin in 2020, earlier this year, permission was granted to set up a new campus in the city center that could accommodate up to 1,700 employees. Was done.

The company is still hiring here, and there is no doubt that it will continue to leverage Irish technical and engineering graduates. Recently, Dublin’s Head of Engineering, Dr. Jessica McCarthy, told SiliconRepublic.com that Ireland is looking for talent.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices has been in Ireland since the 1970s and currently employs approximately 1,300 staff here. Earlier this year, a US semiconductor company announced plans to create 250 new jobs in Ireland by 2025.

We aim to add new employees with software and AI skills to work in areas such as Industry 4.0, Sustainable Energy and Next Generation Connectivity.

The company’s recent € 100 million investment in Co Limerick will be key to its continued expansion in Europe. We are planning to build a new facility for innovation called ADI Catalyst at our Irish base in Limerick’s Raheen Business Park.

Amazon

Amazon has several sites in Ireland, offices in Dublin and Cork, and a data center. After opening its first office in Ireland in 2004, Amazon expanded its presence in Ireland and Amazon Web Services (AWS) came to Ireland in 2007.

Over the past few years, Amazon has consistently announced large-scale recruitment plans for its Irish business. In 2018, it announced that it would create 1,000 new technology jobs at its new Dublin 4 facility.

In 2020, Amazon promised to increase Ireland’s workforce to up to 5,000 with a recruitment announcement for Cork and Dublin, and last year announced that it would hire 500 at Dublin’s new fulfillment center.

Apple

The tech giant was recently named Ireland’s largest company by The Irish Times as part of Ireland’s Top 1000 List. Apple first came to Cork in 1980 and has expanded its business in Ireland significantly since then.

To celebrate Apple’s 40th anniversary in Ireland, SiliconRepublic.com editor Elaine Burke described Apple’s humble origins in Cork, which has only 60 employees. Recently, Apple employs more than 6,000 people and its cork campus is vast.

In April of this year, the company opened a new engineering and testing facility on the Cork site for millions of euros, revealing plans for further expansion.

Apple, which recently became the world’s first company with a valuation of over $ 3 trillion, is now taking on several roles in Ireland.

Cisco

Cisco may have just announced its withdrawal from Russia and Belarus, but Ireland remains strong and is being hired.

Silicon Valley-based network technology equipment manufacturers and designers have two facilities in Ireland. We employ more than 300 staff in product design and development, marketing, manufacturing, human resources and software engineering.

In 2018, Cisco CEO Chuck Robins visited Ireland to announce the creation of 100 new jobs in Galway and Dublin to further enhance the company’s capabilities in AI, machine learning and the Internet of Things.

In March of this year, Cisco topped Ireland’s largest list of workplaces for the second year in a row.

HP Inc

California’s tech giant portfolio spans personal computers, printers, software, services and other IT infrastructures.

HP first started its business in Ireland in the early 1970s and has since grown steadily with offices in Kildare, Galway, Belfast and Dublin.

In May, HP appointed Val Gabriel as the new Managing Director of Ireland. Gabriel said he wants to further enhance the company’s cybersecurity, hybrid work and sustainability capabilities.

IBM

IBM’s Irish headquarters are located on Shelbourne Road, Dublin. The company has been based in Ireland since 1956 and was founded in the United States in 1911.

In a 2011 article about the company’s 100th anniversary, John Kennedy, a former SiliconRepublic.com editor, took part in a 90’s corporate event at the Shelbourne Hotel, where IBM launched its first Irish business in one room. I remembered that I participated. By 2011, IBM had grown to more than thousands of employees on the West Dublin campus alone.

In May of this year, IBM announced the creation of 200 new jobs across its business in Dublin, Cork and Galway. The roles are IT, R & D, digital sales, software development, digital security, and software engineering. In addition to the 400 new hires made here during the pandemic, hiring is underway and has new roles.

Intel

Intel, the US chip giant, the most popular employer for Irish engineering students, has been in Ireland since 1989.

It has approximately 5,000 employees and will add 1,600 roles on the Leixlip campus after the expansion, which began in 2019, is complete.

Intel said last year that it plans to invest € 80 billion in operations in Europe to address the semiconductor shortage. Intel began investing in Ireland and several other European countries earlier this year with an initial commitment of € 33 billion.

“Our planned investment is a big step for both Intel and Europe,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “We are committed to playing an important role in shaping the digital future of Europe over the next few decades.”

Meta

Meta has been the name of Facebook’s parent company since 2021 when Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to focus on the concept of the Metaverse.

Facebook has been based in Ireland since 2008 after establishing EMEA headquarters in Dublin. Over the years, the number of staff has increased significantly. Today, Ireland employs more than 3,000 people and is still growing.

Last October, he said he plans to hire 10,000 new workers across Europe for AR and VR projects.

Microsoft

Microsoft, another technology giant with EMEA headquarters in Ireland, employs approximately 3,000 people at its Leopardstown campus and Dublin data center, which opened in 2018.

The company has a team that spans software development, operations, finance, human resources, sales and marketing. In February 2021, the company said it plans to increase its digital sales team by 200 people.

Later that year, Anne Sheehan was appointed as the new general manager of the Irish company.

Oracle

The computer software company Oracle was founded in Ireland in 1990. Its EMEA headquarters are in Dublin, like many other technology companies on this list.

In 2016, we announced that we would create 450 new jobs in Dublin as part of our broader EMEA recruitment efforts.

Despite the risk of headcount reductions in 2020, Oracle is resuming hiring in Ireland. Currently offered roles include technical product managers, sales reps, solutions architects, and field support specialists.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, a semiconductor company headquartered in California, has a major Irish office in Cork. In 2013, we started to adopt research and development facilities in the city.

The chip giant was one of the major players in the smartphone revolution. The cork facility began with a staff of only 20 people focused on intellectual property related to security technologies for 3G and 4G devices.

In 2020, Qualcomm announced that it would bring hundreds of new jobs to Cork. Its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, said it plans to invest € 78 million in a new R & D facility at Penrose Dock in the city.

Qualtrics

Employee experience software companies in the United States have expanded in Dublin since arriving on these coasts in 2013. We continued to adopt Spree in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Last September, it announced plans to double the size of its Dublin office as part of a major expansion of EMEA. Dublin has EMEA headquarters and wants to hire 650 staff by 2024. Qualtrics says it aims to hire 1,000 people across Europe over the next three years.

In a recent conversation with SiliconRepublic.com, CEO Zig Serafin described Dublin as “the center of business operations across Europe.”

Salesforce

Cloud software players provide customer relationship management tools for client networks around the world. It has been in Ireland since the early 2000s and is headquartered in Dublin.

In 2019, we made key hiring announcements with plans to create 1,500 jobs in Dublin. The announcement was in line with the company’s news that it plans to build a sister Salesforce tower with the one in San Francisco.

I am currently hiring several technical positions in Ireland.

ServiceNow

California software company ServiceNow has been operating in Ireland since 2018. Last April, it announced plans to hire 300 new staff in its Dublin office.

The company said its recruitment plans in Ireland are part of a broader push to grow in Europe. They are considering hiring engineering and digital sales staff over the next three years.

Last year, ServiceNow said it was developing a data center in Dublin to serve Irish and broader European customers.

VMware

The California-based cloud computing and virtualization technology company was first founded in Ireland and opened an office in Cork.

VMware announced last month that it will hire 205 staff in Ireland and will take on all roles by 2025. The company has a hub in Dublin, but staff can also work remotely.

New employees will be involved in VMWare’s efforts to create new cloud technologies. Ireland is the company’s third-largest location in the world with more than 1,000 employees.

Broadcom, a US semiconductor manufacturer, recently announced plans to acquire VMware. The completion of Broadcom’s planned acquisition will be the second major change in the business since last year’s spin-out from Dell.

