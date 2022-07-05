Near future: August 38 event and program deadlines





Research Triangle Park-Many technology and life sciences event and program deadlines will be held in August. Some events are held directly or in a hybrid format, while many others remain virtual.

Let’s take a look at what will happen in August 2022, based on WRAL TechWire’s ongoing work to track important events and deadlines across North Carolina.

Application Deadline: NC Collaborative Business-Academia Partnership Program August 1st, 5pm

The North Carolina Collaboratory is seeking proposals for applied research and technology development projects aimed at monitoring, assessing, and addressing the public health and economic impact of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Companies affiliated with academic research groups can request $ 300,000 to $ 3 million in funding.

Application Deadline: Leadership Raleigh Class 45 & 46 August 1st

We are accepting applications for Leadership Raleigh, a 10-month leadership development program at the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. This program is aimed at professionals interested in developing public services, public participation, professional growth, and leadership potential.

CIO + IT Executive Roundtable August 2nd 7: 45-9 am

In this session, IT leaders from NC TECH member companies will discuss relevant topics and development in their respective fields.

Downtown Technician Raleigh Happy Hour August 2nd, 5pm-7pm @LynnwoodBrewingConcern

The Downtown Texies Happy Hour Event Series is back at Lawry’s Lynnwood Brewing Concern. Join the network with peers.

Durham Code: Citizen Hacking Session August 2nd, 7pm (online)

Code for Durham brings together engineers, designers, developers, data scientists, cartographers and activists to collaborate on the Civic Technology project. The meeting is held on the first Tuesday of every month.

Before Launch: How to Start Your Business August 2nd, 6pm-7:30pm (Online)

Wake Technical Community College’s Small Business Center guides new business owners through processes such as target market research, business plan and marketing strategy establishment, local / state tax and licensing decisions, and record management system setup. ..

1 Million Cup Lake Norman August 3rd, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte August 3rd, 8am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup RTP August 3rd, 9am to 10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Participate in free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

1 Million Cup Wilmington August 3rd, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

BioNetwork Virtual Career Fair August 3rd, 3pm to 6pm (online)

The North Carolina Bionetwork hosts an online employment briefing for process engineers looking for a job at a biotechnology, pharmaceutical, or chemical manufacturing company.

Novo Nordisk Virtual Career Fair August 3rd, 3pm to 6pm (online)

With a large manufacturing facility in Clayton and continuing to expand in the triangle, Novo Nordisk will host a virtual job fair for local job seekers.

Pull-up at Provident August 3rd, 5 pm-8pm @ Provident1898

This monthly event convenes the founders of Durham-based startups and small business owners to connect for networking and support.

Creating a culture for change and earning a buy-in August 4, 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm (online)

The North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center hosts webins on change management basics, best practices, and their application within some of the top fleets.

Get2Know NC TECH Webinar August 5th, 9am-9:30am (online)

This free monthly interactive webinar provides participants with an overview of NC TECH’s activities, resources, and member offerings.

Menu: Trademark Basics for Entrepreneurs August 8 12-1 pm @The Frontier (and online)

The next Frontier RTP Menu Workshop (held in hybrid format) will discuss different types of trademarks and how and when to acquire them. Networking continues.

ElectriCities2022 Annual Meeting August 8-10 @ Cherokee Harras

The ElectriCities annual meeting will be held again this year, providing three days of networking, panel discussions and educational content centered around the local public power sector.

Triangle Biotech Tuesday, August 9th, 5: 15-7: 30 pm

Triangle Biotech Tuesday is a monthly social gathering that connects scientific experts across the RTP / Greater Triangle area. Join a network of experts from different industries. The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman August 10th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte August 10th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup RTP August 10th 9am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Participate in free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

1 Million Cup Wilmington August 10th, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

Preparation, Configuration, Deployment: Guaranteeing Successful Software Startups August 10th, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm @RIoT Labs

This face-to-face lunch and learning, led by Cornerstone, discusses DevOps best practices, how to avoid chaotic growth of unwanted tools and technical debt.

NCTECH Leadership Summit August 10-11, 2022 @ Pinehurst Resort

NC TECH’s annual Leadership Summit brings together state-wide senior technical and business leaders to network and discuss a variety of topics.

Practice selling to investors August 11th, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm @ Raleigh established

Raleigh Founded hosts a pitch event where local entrepreneurs can test their investment pitch, ask questions, and receive feedback from investors and veteran startup advisors.

Application deadline: Venture Atlanta August 12, 2022

Venture Atlanta’s annual conference will meet back this year to convene the most promising tech and investment companies in the Southeast and across the country. The application was unveiled at the 2022 Pitch Event and is open to startups in the Southeast (including North Carolina).

Venture Atlanta is currently accepting applications for a face-to-face 2022 conference from a North Carolina startup.

NC TECH CISO Executive Roundtable August 16th, 7:45 am-9am (online)

This online conference will convene CISO, VP, and director-level security leaders from NC TECH member companies.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman August 24th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte August 24th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup RTP August 24, 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the 1 Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Participate in free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

1 Million Cup Wilmington August 24th, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

Application deadline: NC Biotech Translational Research Grant August 24, 12:00 pm

The North Carolina Biotechnology Center’s Translational Research Grant Program fund projects that explore / develop commercial applications for life science inventions owned by the university. The application for the next funding cycle is live.

Raleigh Establishes Summer Happy Hour August 25, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm @ Raleigh Established

Join lorry found members and business owners for light meals and complimentary drinks at a networking event later this afternoon.

Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference & Expo 2022 August 30-September 1 @ Durham Convention Center

The 6th Sustainable Fleet Technology Conference and Expo will bring together market-leading fleets and technology providers to discuss strategies for improving the efficiency and sustainability of fleet operations.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman August 31st, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte August 31st 8:00 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup RTP August 31st 9 am-10am (online)

Presented by Kaufman, the Million Cup is a weekly informal pitch event for the startup community. Participate in free coffee and entrepreneurial support as local start-ups give presentations.

1 Million Cup Wilmington August 31st 9 am-10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

