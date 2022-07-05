July Headliner, Part II: Over 30 Events Held Across North Carolina This Month





Here’s an exclusive summary of upcoming events across North Carolina by the end of July.

Includes are the latest social gatherings, conferences, workshops, application deadlines, and networking events in Asheville, Charlotte, Triad, Wilmington, and other parts of the state.

Many events will be held directly as some organizers will return to the live event. Others are effectively held and will be described as such.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman July 6th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte July 6th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup Wilmington July 6th, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

NC TECH Award Briefing Webinar July 7th, 9am (online)

Join us in this webinar to learn about this year’s submission process for NC TECH Awards Gala, a state-wide awards program for technology companies and business leaders in North Carolina. Submission will end on July 15th.

NC TECH Award Briefing Webinar July 7th, 3:00 pm (online)

Join us in this webinar to learn about this year’s submission process for NC TECH Awards Gala, a state-wide awards program for technology companies and business leaders in North Carolina. Submission will end on July 15th.

Get2Know NC TECH Webinar July 8th, 9am-9:30am (online)

This free monthly interactive webinar provides participants with an overview of NC TECH’s activities, resources, and member offerings.

Application deadline: Ventureprise & CityStartupLabs Inclusive Innovation Leadership Academy July 8th

Organized by Ventureprise and City Startup Labs, the Inclusive Innovation Leadership Academy helps women and undervalued minorities leverage their leadership expertise to advance the North Carolina entrepreneurial economy. The cohort will complete four workshops and serve as a reviewer for startups seeking NCIDEA grants.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman July 13th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte July 13th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

PitchBreakfast July 13th 8: 30-10 am @Method (and online)

Every month, a few companies in the Charlotte area headline Pitch Breakfast, market their products and services for five minutes, and then answer questions from a panel of audiences, entrepreneurs, and experts.

1 Million Cup Wilmington July 13th, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

1 Million Cup Robeson County July 13th, 8 am-9am @ Givens Performing Arts Center, UNC Pembroke

At this monthly event, local Robeson County entrepreneurs will introduce their products / services to their peers and network with the startup community.

NC TECH Award Briefing Webinar July 14th, 9am (online)

Join us in this webinar to learn about this year’s submission process for NC TECH Awards Gala, a state-wide awards program for technology companies and business leaders in North Carolina. Submission will end on July 15th.

IP Recommendations and Prohibitions: Ensuring Security, Maintaining Protection, and Creating Value July 14th, 4 pm-5pm @Winston Starts

Winston Starts organizes workshops that provide tips on IP protection, patents / trademarks and more.

Asheville Chamber of Commerce Business @HomeSource Design Center outside business hours from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on July 14

Members of the Asheville Chamber of Commerce are invited to this return-to-work networking event in the HomeSource showroom.

Application deadline: NCTECH Award Gala July 15, 2022

NCTECH Awards Gala, a state-wide awards program that honors North Carolina technology companies and business leaders, is open again this year. The 2022 event will take place on November 29th at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Greensboro Launch Camp Program Launches in Greensboro July 16-17

The Launch Greensboros LaunchCamp program is offered seasonally so that triad area startups can test their value proposition and feasibility using the Lean Startup approach.

FlywheelIndeavor Luncheon Series July 19th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm @FlywheelCoworking

At Flywheel Coworking’s next Indeavor Luncheon event, John Davenport Jr., owner and president of John Davenport Engineering, will be featured.

Asheville Chamber of Commerce @AdventHealthMedicalGroup Multispecialty at Candler outside business hours from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on July 19

Members of the Asheville Chamber of Commerce are invited to this return-to-work networking event at Candler’s Advent Healths new clinic.

NC TECH CIO + CISO Reception (Charlotte) July 19th, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm @ Duke Mansion

NC TECH convenes CIOs, CISOs, and senior-level IT leaders at a networking event in Charlotte.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman July 20th, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte July 20th, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup Wilmington July 20th, 9am to 10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

Creating the Energy Network Policy Forum July 20th, 6pm-8pm @FoothillsBrewing

The North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association hosts a forum on the latest carbon program procedures at the NC Utilities Committee.

Cary Chamber of Commerce Planning Meeting [Held in Pinehurst]

July 20-21 @ Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst

The Cary Chambers Annual Planning Conference will feature discussions and presentations on Cary and regional progress, along with networking sessions.

Winston Salem Pitch Space July 26th, 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm @FlywheelCoworking

At this event, a group of startups will present their products / services to a panel of investors for feedback. There is also open networking.

Virtual Pitch Party July 26th, 5pm (online)

Virtually held through Zoom, this open mic-style event is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to share a short pitch with a fellow audience.

1 Million Cup Lake Norman July 27, 7:30 am to 9:00 am (online)

Every Wednesday morning, entrepreneurs from the Lake Norman area join in to introduce the company to mentors, advisors and other start-ups. Join us to meet new people and collaborate with fellow entrepreneurs.

1 Million Cup Charlotte July 27, 8 am-9am (online)

The weekly 1 Million Cup Charlotte will be followed by presentations from local start-ups followed by a Q & A session from the community.

1 Million Cup Wilmington July 27, 9 am-10am (online)

This weekly event brings together Wilmington and Capefear community entrepreneurs to enjoy coffee, casual startup pitches, and conversations.

Tech Slam NEggs July 28th, 8 am-9:30am @TheCabarrusCenter

At this event, a small number of startup CTOs or lead developers will share the technology stack with the insights and issues they have overcome.

Wilmington Network for Entrepreneurs: Energy Impact for Sale This Summer 28th July 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm @TRU Color

At the next event of Wilmington’s Network for Entrepreneurs, Larry Long Jr., Founder and Chief Energy Officer of LLJR Enterprises, will share insights to keep sales vibrant.

