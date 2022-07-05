Tech tussle: Is it time to throw away the press-fit bottom bracket?





With the recent shift back to the BSA threaded bottom bracket system for road bikes, there have been a lot of fanfare.

After more than a decade of various press-fitting standards, major brands such as Specialized, like Allez Sprintand Aethos, are once again centered around thread BB, just as their flagship Tarmac SL7 uses thread BB. I am designing.

Earlier iterations of these bikes used the SpecializedOS BB61 press-fit standard. (Top Pub Factoid: BSA stands for Birmingham Small Arms, which manufactured guns in the 1860s, became a part of the bike in 1893, but has manufactured BBs since 1957 when Raleigh bought it. No. The terms English and ISO are often used. Currently, they are used interchangeably when referring to standards.)

Photo: Lizzie Club

Cannondale was the brand that apparently started the press-fit BB trend for road bikes in 2000 with the innovation of the BB30, but is back in the latest Synapse Carbon and Topstone Carbon bike threads.

Still, press-fitting systems have been foretold as a step in the advent of threaded systems, and I think their benefits still exist today. It is worth detailing the design of each system to explain what they are.

What is a threaded bottom bracket? (Also known as ISO, BSA, English …)

A threaded bottom bracket consists of a pair of cups that are typically housing bearings, screwed into a threaded alloy sleeve glued to the bottom bracket junction of the bike in a carbon frame, and screwed directly into the bottom bracket shell in a metal frame. Is screwed into.

ISO is a common BB standard, road bikes require a 1.375 inch diameter 68 mm wide bottom bracket shell and typically accept a 24 mm diameter crankset axle (Italian threaded BBs have a 70 mm diameter, diameter). Another floor of the 36mm shell).

What is a press-fit bottom bracket?

In contrast, most press-fit bottom brackets use cups that push directly into the bottom bracket shell, but in some cases (BB30, BB90) the bearing cartridge fits straight into the frame and there is no cup that acts as an interface.

After the Cannondale BB30 became an open standard in 2006, all kinds of thematic variations were developed by brands trying to optimize the standard for their own frame design.

It’s easy to admit that the pressfit standard has some less good interpretations. These interpretations have created the stigma surrounding the system through the story of persistent squeaks and short bearing life.

But I don’t think this is fair in all cases. There is one design, usually released by conservative Shimano, that takes full advantage of its potential. The BB86 and its more versatile cousin, the BB386EVO.

The BB86 uses an 86.5mm wide bottom bracket shell to fit a 24mm crankset axle. The BB386 EVO uses the same width, but accepts a 30mm axle and a 24mm axle with a buck adapter.

Therefore, while this standard serves all visitors in the crank sector, there are more compelling reasons to recommend it.

Why press fit is good

The BB86 and BB386EVO press-fit systems are essentially simple solutions. Threaded cups require a special sleeve to be glued to the carbon frame, but the press-fit cup connects directly to the frame.

Why do bottom bracket solutions need to be different for the bearings used in headsets, wheel hubs and even pulley wheels to do this?

As any mechanical engineer proves, having fewer parts means less chance of problems.

Eliminating the need to glue metal sleeves to the carbon frame streamlines the manufacturing process, reduces manufacturing costs and speeds up the manufacturing process.

Fewer sub-components means that the frame can be lighter, but there are other important performance benefits.

By expanding the lower bracket shell from 68 mm to 86.5 mm, the BB area to be joined is increased, so the tube in that area can also be expanded.

This increases the moment of inertia of area of ​​the tube, which greatly improves lateral stiffness without too much material.

Similarly, this wide BB means that the chainstays can be further separated to increase tire clearance. You don’t have to rely on creative solutions to pack everything.

Or similarly, you can apply the same solution in combination, such as drop drive side chain stays, to maximize tire clearance.

But if all this is true, why are we moving away from press-fitting? It is reported that the problem is not the system itself, but the ability to achieve consistent and accurate manufacturing tolerances for the frames that use it.

So, to make Pressfitis better, we need to make it better. And when we do so, our bikes will all be better for it.

Matthew Loveridge: Pressfit BB can enter the ocean

Photo: Canyon

Everything Sam says about press-fit bottom brackets is true, but I don’t care.

I fully accept the engineering debate. Press-fitting is certainly a more elegant system, and in a world where everything is manufactured with ideal tolerances, Id is completely happy with it.

It also reflects Sam’s feelings for BB86. Of all the press-fit criteria, this is the one I haven’t had the most problems with. No, you don’t need a 30mm crank spindle to handle megawatts. If 24mm is big enough for Mathieu van der Paul, it will work for you and people like me.

But for all the benefits, if you’re the kind of person who keeps your kit, Pressfit always offers a bad experience for riders and bike owners.

Source: Cat3memes

Threaded BBs can be replaced in about 5 minutes using basic tools, but press fit usually requires the removal of slight violence, but installation requires a press (duh).

I don’t know you, but I don’t like swinging a hammer near a carbon frame. Great care should be taken when using the press.

The comparison with headsets and hubs is also unclear to me, as the load on these components is quite different.

Due to the large torsional force applied to the bottom bracket, even the slightest hint of movement between mating surfaces can cause noise and long-term damage.

Both types of bottom brackets can fail if not manufactured correctly, but because they are purely easy to use, the threads win, especially in aluminum frames where the threads can be cut directly into the metal.

Photo: Matthew Labridge

In my opinion, the Shimano Hollowtech II standard in particular offers the best all-round balance of performance, longevity, and ease of maintenance. Press-fitting can be done in one.

Main photo: Matthew Loveridge

