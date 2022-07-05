Dial P for prudence and patience, not panic and embarrassment





Just as we are preparing to welcome the bright outlook for the post-pandemic world, some exciting global clues have brutally disturbed the market equation. First, supply chains have been severely damaged and hit around the world as a result of the Russia-Ukraine War, and crude oil prices have peaked at dizzying levels.Fed and RBI have taken a tough stance on rate hikes. Announced, long-term adaptive attitude. The era of inflation will continue for some time, and central banks are only cautious about trying to tame them to a more digestible level. Markets will clearly correct to a certain level in complete retaliation as they seek to curb excessive liquidity. The end of the Russia-Ukraine War is difficult to predict given the background and root causes of vested interests, the ubiquitous coldness of the United States and Russia, but it is a powerful signal to bring about a reversal of fate. right. war.

Uncertainty needs to be considered before trying to understand the market and its movements. The pandemic has redefined uncertainty in the most uncertain way. We are now living in a new normal era of constant change and an ever-evolving paradigm. In today’s technological era, innovation is not considered innovation unless its nature is destructive. With this fluid background and the global clues mentioned above, the recent volatility of the stock market is clear. The past is full of encouraging patterns. The recessionary stages characterized by global sellouts and stock and bond price revisions always pave the way for a reviving future that goes against all end-of-life expectations. The 2008 global meltdown is a classic example of a slow and steady recovery and ultimately prosperity, despite a 60% drop in the market. Don’t overread the rangebound movements and fixes that are the result of bearish pressure and FII selling. The story of India remains the same, so don’t panic about this reactionary pullback. Our focus in these uncertain times is the world’s only case study of the domestic resilience of the Indian economy, empowering the voyage of fundamentally healthy stocks rooted in prudent economic expectations. It’s an important aspect to give. The record GST collection, the revitalized banking sector, and the impressive post-pandemic corporate performance are all exciting markers in the Indian story. Several cross-sectoral companies are benefiting from a dominant shift to organized markets. Pandemics have also taught businesses the art and science of careful cost control and deliberate price increases. The digital revolution has led to significant market profits and significant cost savings. India Inc lays a solid foundation despite the uncertainties that pervade the world.

In the future, both manufacturing and services will undergo drastic changes driven by innovation and an increase in digital footprint, which will be reflected in the corporate performance of the stock exchange. In the midst of encouraging development, Western nations are keen to develop strong alternatives to China. Given our large investable world, our growing presence in emerging markets, and our growing awareness of ESG across the sector, India will be blessed with a wealth of liquidity in the future. Since Covid-19, growth and profitability are in line with the broader ESG framework. How a company engages, motivates, rewards, and rebukes its employees, and how it treats its customers and investors, can enhance or damage a company’s reputation. .. The investment world is now moving towards consciously monitoring and measuring how businesses contribute to the greater causes of their communities and the environment. It is encouraging to note that Indian companies are taking important steps to move up the value chain, such as by linking top management compensation to ESG goals.

The FII will come back at some point given India’s value proposition (high growth potential, cheaper workforce, growth promotion policies including tax exemptions). Increasing investment in green technology will soon bear fruit. At some point, economic progress will skyrocket with product development, market creation, and capacity expansion and disruptive innovation across distribution.

Still, being wise about investing (and not being overly cautious) is important for the long-term sustainability of wealth creation. This requires a stock-specific approach to smart asset allocation and aggressive portfolio restructuring to take full advantage of the opportunities hidden in seemingly dire environments. It takes a blend of prudence and patience to fund a fundamentally sound choice in a declining market. We also need smart diversification between equities, bonds and precious metals. This mixed approach helps stop downside risk and generate long-term growth while minimizing volatility. Most importantly, invest in companies that supply produce to those who consume it, or avoid official advice such as avoiding manufacturing players and trusting mining companies in times of inflation. Don’t just trust the sector based on macro predictions. Find real players in each sector with the help of trusted advisors. Be wary of false bottoms and try to accumulate quality scripts with decent ratings on every drop. You can find great value propositions in bright areas such as housing, construction, technology, banking, pharmaceuticals and capital goods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/voices/investing-amid-uncertainty-dial-p-for-prudence-patience-not-panic-perplexment/

