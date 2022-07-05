Innovation and foresight enabler for better patient outcomes





As the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries move out of the pandemic, companies are increasing their focus on patient-centricity. Leaders from various disciplines are refocusing on both new and existing priorities, ranging from human capital, research and innovation, data and digital initiatives, to developing a more robust healthcare framework. increase.

Having talked about patient-centricity across all spectra of health care clinical trials, drug development, and increased access to quality medicines, the need to maintain patient focus has never been more appropriate. increase. Patients want value. Non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease are estimated to cost India $ 4.58 trillion by 2030, so healthcare is no longer a panacea.

The Digital Health Initiative plays an important role in addressing this critical situation. Digital health transforms the delivery of healthcare by connecting people, empowering them to manage their health and wellness, and enhanced by integrated interoperable digital tools, technologies and services.

Interestingly, the road to digital health isn’t new. It began through resolution WHA 58.28 at the 2005 World Health Assembly to develop a long-term strategic plan for developing and implementing eHealth services for Member States and promote fair and affordable universality. We are asking you to consider developing an information and communication technology infrastructure for your health. Access to their interests. This universal access to eHealth in India can be seen as our effort under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Initiatives in the field of digital health, including the issuance of over 220 million Unique Health IDs, healthcare facilities, provider registries, and e-Sanjeevani (telemedicine app) for 390 million beneficiaries.

Digital health can be used throughout an organization or business, from early drug discovery to market differentiation. Some of its benefits in overall care continuity have resulted in the following:

Collaboration between all healthcare stakeholders (government, pharmaceutical companies, clinical research institutes): seeing potentially transformative changes through investment in national registries, eHealth records, data analysis, and the use of AI I can. Digital health can help solve some of the more difficult problems in healthcare and ultimately bring us closer to our true goal of improving the lives of our patients.

Communicating Knowledge with Up-to-date Data and Research: Patient enrollment and electronic medical records can be used to gather information about an individual and their health, track disease progression, and document the patient’s experience. increase. This knowledge, when communicated and shared among stakeholders, enables powerful research and innovation in the drug delivery process.

Insight-driven innovation: Healthcare consumerism is complex given the emotional burden of illness and the complexity of delivery systems. The consumer-centric healthcare industry is inevitable. Digital health integration across the value chain between AI / ML, data analytics, compliance, research and clinical trials is needed to meet the needs of patients / consumers. Patients should be considered consumers, so drug development and innovation should incorporate a proactive and systematic approach based on consumer / patient needs.

People-Centered Health Systems: The focus is not only on patients and caregivers, but also on healthcare providers. Digital health tools provide a holistic view, give providers access to data, and give patients greater control over their health. These technologies facilitate the integration of people, information and connectivity to improve and personalize health care and health outcomes.

COVID-19 is a propellant that enhances patient / consumer involvement in digital health. Companies are looking at apps, virtual trials, data management, and several other solutions that can enhance the treatment experience. In addition, digital health and technology can replace assumptions with real-world insights, allowing clinical trials to be designed and conducted around the needs of the patient. In addition, healthcare providers can focus on preventive care rather than reactive treatment.

In summary, digital health and technology enable practice beyond clinic visits and work towards a common goal with patients. There is no doubt that it will take time to continue digital transformation to improve interoperability and unlock the full potential of medical data. However, given the accelerating change in the healthcare industry, bridging the healthcare equality gap and prioritizing sustainability is an unavoidable challenge.

The above views are the author’s own.

