Google News Showcase continues to grow in the UK





Earlier last year, we brought Google News Showcase, a product experience and licensing program for news publishers, to the UK. It is designed to help publishers engage more with their readers and find, follow, and support the news organizations they report on. An important issue for them. We continue to learn, update, and expand our products, and we are strong and steady in terms of both the number of publishers signing on our products in the UK and how our readers interact with our content. I’m checking the number.

More Publishers Participate in UK News Showcases

Since the launch of the News Showcase, we have negotiated and signed contracts with about 240 news titles in the UK. The latest is The Guardian, which is based on years of collaboration on digital innovation for the future of news.

Keith Underwood, CEO of The Guardian, commented: We are pleased to expand our partnership with Google to make journalism available in digital, video and other formats to attract more viewers. This new deal will support further investments in journalism and bring new viewers back to our site who can build deeper relationships of lasting value.

93% of the titles registered in the UK News Showcase are local news publishers, curating news in new ways and engaging with online viewers. These include Grantham Journal, NationalWorld.com, Reachs Belfast Live and Clear Skys North Devon Gazette.

Mark Thompson, Editor of National World, said: The News Showcase enables teams based in the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland to showcase their impressive work in a meaningful way on a great platform.

Simon Bax, CEO of ClearSky, said: guarantee. “

We recently announced that displaying a panel in the local section of Google News makes it easier to find local publishers in the Google News showcase. Through a partnership with a local news publisher in the UK, we’ve taken a first-hand look at how local news is important to help readers connect with the community and ensure they get news that impacts their daily lives. rice field.

Supporting British publishers and journalists

The news showcase is one element of a broad investment in news and journalism in the UK. Between 2018 and 2020, he spent more than $ 18 million on training, partnerships and programming with news organizations and other news industry partners, and has since trained 16,500 journalists and journalism students. 2015.

We are proud to fund organizations like the Headlines Network, which fund journalism AI fellowships hosted by the London School of Economics Media Think Tank Police and provide essential mental health resources to journalists in England and Wales. .. Having continued to support the University of Central Lancashire’s Journalism Innovation and Leadership (JIL) program for three years, it recently announced the European Innovation Challenge, which allows small and medium-sized news organizations to apply for funding to stimulate news innovation.

We are dedicated to continuing to contribute to and collaborate with the news ecosystem, support the open web, and provide access to information in the UK and elsewhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/news/news-showcase-uk-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos