Canadian tech entrepreneurs and investors are calling for help for workers affected by the Roe v. Wade ruling





The new struggle of the American people clearly reminds our community that we need to increase our efforts here at home.

A group of Canadian high-tech entrepreneurs and investors in a public letter calling on employers of U.S. (US) workers to help those affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Law vs. Wade case. I signed it.

As women in the tech industry, we are fighting for equal opportunity every day, but this is not the case. This is a battle for basic rights.

As the Supreme Court ruled last week, NPR reported that abortion is now a crime in at least 11 states. Meanwhile, 12 other states have legislation that allows them to promptly ban or limit abuse.

In response, Christa Jones, Senior Vice President of the MaRS Discovery District, a venture service, has published an open letter to LinkedIn containing at least 50 signatures from high-tech women in Canada.

Co-signers include Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor, Willful CEO Erin Bury, Borrowell Co-Founder Eva Wong, StandUp Ventures Managing Director Michelle McBane, Nudge Co-Founder and CEO Lindsey Goodchild, and Two Small Fish. Includes celebrities. The Ventures founding partner Eva Lau, InBC CEO Jill Earthy and more.

The open letter requires companies to ponder their internal policies, including providing transfer assistance to employees who may want to move to areas where abortion is legal. He also mentioned the health benefits of the company and the number of days of leave or volunteering to enable employees to work with organizations that advocate reproductive rights.

As soon as the letter was issued, the list of Canadian tech companies with U.S. workers increased, with benefits to cover the costs of employees who had to travel out of state to access medical and reproductive services. Enlarged.

Toronto-based 1Password is one such company, with out-of-state travel and out-of-state travel for US employees and dependents living in states that do not have assisted reproductive technology covered by the company’s benefits plan. We propose to cover up to $ 5,000 in related costs. .. BBTV also announced that it will cover the cost of abortion travel for US employees.

Other Canadian technology companies participating in this movement include Nuvei, Lightspeed Commerce, Hopper, Shopify, Benevity, and Clearco.

The open letter also encouraged donations to support abortion rights in the United States, such as Planned Parenthood, Abortion Finder, Latina Institute, and Afiya Center.

Signatories are also calling on the technology and innovation economy to continue to hire and fund women in the technology industry in both the United States and Canada. The letter has never made it so painfully clear that expression is important.

Featured image from Gayatri Malhotra via Unsplash.

