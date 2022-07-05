Tom Brady has invested $ 5.7 million in real estate to enjoy outdoor sports.Put him in the same neighborhood as Bill Gates, Justin Timberlake, and Google CEO Eric Schmidt





Tom Brady is the best quarterback I’ve ever played in the game. No one is as successful as Brady. Not surprisingly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has also been very successful in his off-field ventures. GOAT and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bndchen, are owners of multiple real estate properties. According to the New York Post, Brady has a $ 26 million housing portfolio from New York to Florida to Montana. In addition, he sold over $ 140 million in assets. In particular, he made a profit of about $ 30 million from the sales of his real estate transaction.

Tom Brady also reportedly made a new investment in real estate of approximately $ 5.7 million to enjoy outdoor sports such as golf. He currently belongs to the same neighborhood as Bill Gates, Justin Timberlake, and Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

Tom Brady has his spot at Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana, with an estimated $ 5.7 million. Buccane’s quarterback has been witnessed there playing golf many times.

There are many details available regarding the BradysMontana property. But it can be estimated that he spent at least millions of dollars on it. Condos start at $ 5.7 million and housing costs can be up to $ 30 million, according to the Yellowstone Club website.

Tom Brady has been playing golf aggressively for the past few years.

As mentioned above, Tom Brady has invested heavily just to play outdoor sports like golf. Interestingly, he has been playing golf quite seriously over the past few years.

Last year he played a match against Aaron Rodgers and won. This year, he and Rogers teamed up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The two vets won and continued to show why they were still the best in business.

Hobe Sound, FL May 24: Medalist Golf Club Match on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida: Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Player Tom Brady Responds to Green 7 at Champions For Charity To do. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images for the Match)

Apart from golf, Tom Brady is focused on winning another Super Bowl at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has returned from a short-lived retirement and is more hungry than ever for his success.

