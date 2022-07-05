The EBU details its role in maintaining Ukrainian PSB broadcasts





The EBU details how members helped continue to broadcast the Ukrainian public broadcaster UA: PBC after the Russian invasion.

In early March, Kieu’s television tower became one of the first targets of Russian missiles. When the control room was attacked and terrestrial television and radio services went down, public broadcaster UA: PBC could quickly return to the backup transmitter using a secondary tower on the other side of the city. rice field. As the war intensified, both ground and satellite-based resources were gradually destroyed or hijacked. The main production facility has moved to Lviv, western Ukraine.

Following the request for support, support from Eurovision News, Euroradio, and Eurovision Services provided key roles for EBU’s Technology & Innovation Division.

UA: The incredible mobilization of EBU members and the broader media community to provide emergency assistance to the PBC, we are building an advanced collaboration network solution that provides stability and long-term certainty. Must be in line with the doubling of efforts, said Antonio Arcidia Cono, Director of Technology & Innovation at the EBU. Our media distribution network should be seen as an important national infrastructure that broadcasts the basic means to reach the country’s entire population.

At least 13 EBU members were able to provide assistance in the form of essential equipment. This included everything from cameras, microphones and mixing consoles to news collection kits, satellite uplink stations and even generator trucks.

The logistics associated with bringing equipment to Ukraine were very complex and usually required collaboration between volunteers and local governments, coordinated by both EBU and UA: PBC representatives.

Several for-profit companies also provided support through donations of important production and distribution equipment, including transmitters.

