Triangle Startup Guide Updates: Keeping entrepreneurs informed about the latest news and updates

New LGBTQ coworking community?

The Harmony LGBT + Union Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina will be founded in Raleigh and the American Underground.

According to the statement, the organization is moving towards the ultimate vision. It is to create the first LGBT + coworking community in the country.

Formerly RBPN, this organization is the official affiliate branch of the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). The organization, which operates in 50 counties in the easternmost part of North Carolina, is now on the road to issuing a statement called a comprehensive coworking community specifically designed for LGBT + businesses and professionals. I’m looking for it.

Black Founders Exchange is looking for applicants

American Underground (AU) and Google for Startups are looking for about 10 startups to join the 7th annual BlackFounders Exchange.

Founded in 2016, the one-week immersion program targets fast-growing start-ups in the software, consumer goods, Internet of Things, data, and other industries. It provides select content, mentorship, and community to guide companies from product and beta to pre-seed funding. Last year, 12 teams joined the 6th edition of Exchange.

Applications are currently being accepted until July 11th.

What else is happening

Another recent update can be found in the “Inspiration, Advice and Other Resources” section of the guide. This section contains dozens of podcasts, blogs, video series and other content created (and for) by local Triangle entrepreneurs. It also includes resources from organizations and universities that support early-stage startups for free.

The latest addition to the list is a comprehensive business research guide from the North Carolina State University Library. This resource is packed with sources of market research and business planning information. It is divided into several subtopics, including financial and investment resources, industry and supply chain data, markets and advertising, and GIS (Geographic Information System) information.

Start-ups of all sizes can use this resource for a variety of purposes, from creating informed business models and identifying funding opportunities to conducting market research and due diligence.

Find the North Carolina State Library Guide website and scroll through the subtopics in the left panel.

Other recent additions to the Triangle Startup Guide

Every week, we update the guide with new resources for local entrepreneurs for our own Triangle Startup Guide. If you have any oversights, please feel free to use this contact form to make suggestions.

If you missed it, check out all the updates made in 2021. Here are some additional reviews from the last few weeks.

In the Inspirations, Advice, and Other Resources section, we’ve added the latest version of Triangle Tweeners, a regional annual collection of the most promising tech startups curated by local entrepreneur and investor Scott Wingo. Released earlier this month, the 2022 list includes 251 companies that raised more than $ 700 million in 2021 and includes 12 exits. To be selected as a startup, annual recurring revenue must be $ 1 to $ 80 million, or full-time employees must be between 10 and 500. Triangle Tweeners, launched seven years ago, tracks the growth of the local startup community to today’s heights. In December, the report expanded to rolling funds investing in local tech startups. Updated the list of RevTech Labs in the Accelerator and Mentorship Program section of the guide. This is a 14-week accelerator for FinTech and InsurTech startups that have developed minimal viable products or have reached the post-profit stage. The program is based in Charlotte, but follows a hybrid model that combines virtual sessions and face-to-face events. The Charlotte Business Journal recently reported that RevTech Labs graduates have raised $ 2.5 billion. The program, which currently has 102 graduate startups and hundreds of mentors, began accepting applications for the 17th cohort this fall. The deadline is June 30th.

Application deadline: RevTech Labs Accelerator (Autumn 2022)

Hustle + Gather Podcasts (by sister entrepreneurs Danakadwell and Courtney Hopper based in Raleigh) and Launch Place Podcasts (Various Companies in the VC Fund Network) in the Inspiration, Advice, and Other Resources section of other additional guides. Added a new podcast) to emphasize. .. In addition, we’ve added three reports profiling the local startup / technology ecosystem. ResearchTriangleParks2021 Community Impact Report, Duke Universitys2021 By the Numbers Report and NCTECHs2022 State of the Technology Industry Report. Added Raleigh Founder’s annual Pitch Please event to the Competition, Grants, and Other Sources section. This is an opportunity for startup founders to showcase their products / services and get live feedback from local venture capitalists. The 2nd Annual Pitch Please was held on June 16th. Added WheelsUP Accelerator, a new program from the RTP-based First Flight Venture Center, to the Accelerator and Mentorship Program section. The first cohort, launched in August of this year, will showcase how startups can expand their biotechnology and health security products / services in a 12-week program. In addition to education and mentorship, companies receive potential prizes and additional funding from program partner venture funds.

Additional COVIDReliefResources section added the Business Recovery Grant Program recently reopened by the North Carolina Revenue Department. The program serves companies with an economic loss of 20% or more and consists of hospitality grants to arts, entertainment and recreation businesses, as well as food services and accommodation businesses. Refund grants of up to $ 500,000 are available to other companies, even if they have received COVID relief from other programs. Added a new wake forest space for Loading Docks to the guided interactive map of local coworking spaces and incubators. The space opened in December and marked the expansion of the first shipping dock outside the lorry. Suitable for both individual entrepreneurs and start-up teams, there are private desks, oversized co-working tables, private offices, meeting rooms for up to 45 people, and event spaces for over 200 participants. Dolphin Tank, a series of pitch events for female entrepreneurs, has been added to the Competition, Grants and Other Sources section. The program has expanded into a triangle, with an agtech-focused event on June 1st at RTP. According to the website, this event is part of a partnership with a few prominent organizations in the local startup ecosystem such as Pappas Capital, NC IDEA and Rex. Health Ventures and Alexandria Launch Labs.

