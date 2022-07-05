Twitter is pursuing judicial review of India’s order to remove content





New Delhi, July 5 (Reuters)-Tuesday Twitter in Indian court to overturn government order to remove content from social media platforms in a legal objection alleging abuse of power by authorities I requested.

The US company’s attempt to obtain a judicial review of the order is part of a growing conflict with New Delhi.

Twitter has been accused of disseminating false information about farmers’ protests, tweets criticizing the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, etc. You are being asked to deal with the content of.

The Indian Ministry of IT did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Twitter’s legal move on Tuesday.

The Indian government has previously stated that major social media companies, including Twitter, have not responded to removal requests despite their legal status.

At the end of last month, Twitter was warned by a criminal procedure in the Indian Ministry of IT if it did not comply with some orders. According to sources, Twitter has been compliant this week not to lose the tax exemption available as a host of content.

In a document filed with the Supreme Court in Karnataka, southern India, some sources said the deletion order did not meet the procedural requirements of Indian IT law, sources said.

IT law allows governments to block public access to content for national security, among other reasons.

According to market research firms, India has about 24 million users, and Twitter claims in its filing that some orders did not notify the content authors.

Some are related to political content posted by the party’s official handle, and the block corresponds to a violation of free speech, sources added.

Tensions with the Indian government intensified early last year when Twitter refused to fully comply with the order to delete accounts and posts that New Delhi claimed to disseminate false information about farmers’ anti-government protests. ..

The company has also been the subject of police investigations in India, and last year many Indian government ministers moved to a domestically developed platform, Koo, accusing Twitter of violating local law. ..

Twitter is also facing a backlash in India for blocking accounts of influential individuals, including politicians, for violating that policy.

According to industry transparency reports, India, which has the highest government demand for content removal, has some new IT rules, including the introduction of a government-run appeal panel that has the authority to overturn content moderation decisions for social media companies. I am considering fixing it. ..

New Delhi said such measures were necessary because the company violated the constitutional rights of Indians.

Reported by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi.Edited by Alexander Smith

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

