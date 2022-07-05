China censors news of alleged hacking in Shanghai police database





China is rapidly censoring news that Shanghai’s police database could be hacked and leak personal data of more than a billion people. This could be one of the biggest personal information breaches to date.

Anonymous hackers advertised their data on an online cybercrime forum at the end of last month, with terabytes of names, addresses, IDs, phone numbers, and criminal records of over a billion Chinese on the entire file for sale. Claimed to contain details.

The alleged hacking briefly buzzed Chinese social media over the weekend, but by Monday microblogging networks Weibo and Tencent’s WeChat had begun censoring this topic.

Weibo, like Twitter, blocks hashtags that collect millions of views and comments, including “data leaks,” “shanghai national security database breaches,” and “one billion citizen record leaks.” I did.

One Weibo user with 27,000 followers said the hacking virus post had been removed by censors and was already invited by the local government to discuss the post.

Tencent’s WeChat also seems to have removed the news, including a public post by a well-known cyber security blogger. A post published on the blogger’s public page, John Doesloves study, details the impact of a huge data breach. It became inaccessible on Tuesday.

Chinese search engine Baidu provided a link to a discussion of inaccessible Zhihu hacking as of Tuesday, with little results on this topic.

A hacker named ChinaDan uploaded a data hauling description and sample to an online forum and named the purchase price 10 Bitcoin (about $ 200,000).

The U.S. has often accused Chinese hackers of stealing information about U.S. citizens and investigating their networks, but Beijing has long denied those claims and instead faced the largest number of cyber intrusions. Has claimed to be a country.

These leaks usually remain hidden from the general public, as businesses and governments across the country prefer to say almost nothing about data loss.

Shanghai officials did not comment on the alleged data breach. The Shanghai government did not respond to requests for comment, cracked down on the Internet in China, and the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC), which is in charge of data security, did not respond to questions by fax.

Hackers said the stolen information was taken from a private cloud service provided by Internet company Alibaba. Alibaba declined to comment.

The authenticity of the data remains unclear. Some users writing on the Cybercrime Forum suggest that the data sample contains details about receiving the package and may be information about the shipping company rather than the police database. However, The Wall Street Journal reported that at least some of the information provided was genuine.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Cryptographic Exchange Binance, wrote on Twitter that he speculated that the company had detected a hack and that government developers had mistakenly posted credentials to access the database in an online forum. increase.

The Internet in China used to sell personal data of citizens. However, CAC has cleaned this up significantly in recent years, deploying some of the world’s toughest laws on data security.

Additional report by Cheng Leng in Hong Kong and Nian Liu in Beijing

