New material technology company Efmat secures round A investment

On July 4, 36Kr reported that Efmat, an innovative metal material development and production platform, announced the completion of Round A, a funding worth tens of millions of yuan. The main investors were the Sequoia ChinaSeed Fund, and the co-investors were Qianhai FOF, Hong Kong X Fund, and existing shareholders Oriza Holding. The fund is marked for use in building technology, expanding markets and hiring.

Efmat has revolutionized steel development in the fields of automobiles, molds, springs and wear resistance. The product was first used in automobiles. The world’s automobiles consume about 80 million tonnes of steel each year, 40% of which is made of body steel to ensure safety in the event of a collision. Reducing the thickness of some parts can significantly reduce the weight of the entire car. However, it should be reduced on the assumption that the material strength and toughness are strong. Otherwise, the safety of the collision will be reduced.

Efmat sees integrated car body manufacturing as the least economical way to consume the least carbon. Due to its cost advantages, new materials and new processes can produce 80 million vehicles in this way.

Our team has extensive experience in the cross-border fields of steel and automotive manufacturing. Co-founder and CEO Xiong Xiaochuan graduated from Ecole Demines in France. He majored in materials science and engaged in material research and development and commercialization at European steel companies, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and US automobile companies. Co-founder and CTO Yi Hongliang holds a PhD. He holds a PhD in Materials Science from Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea. He once worked as a materials engineer at the China Automotive Engineering Institute and was an executive at a steel company.

When talking about competition, co-founder Xiong Xiaochuan said: Instead, Western car companies and universities have participated in many innovative jobs in automotive steel manufacturing. We want to carry on the tradition of material development for automobile companies, but we also want to accelerate our research by at least five times. “

