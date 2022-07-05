Asus launches ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Click here for details





Taiwanese electronics maker Asus has expanded its ROG line of gaming smartphones with the launch of ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro on Tuesday. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, the smartphone features an IPX4 rating, an industry-leading AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz, up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, and two new air trigger controls. Brings an improved design. Details of Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are as follows.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 165 and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The screen is HDR10 + certified and boasts a touch latency of 23ms. Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and are paired with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone boasts a 6,000mAh high capacity battery supported by a 65W high speed wired charger.

However, both phones come with a 30W wired charger.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro boast two symmetric 5 magnet 12×16 super linear speakers tuned with Dirac with a Cirrus Logic CS35L45 mono amplifier. Like its predecessor, the phone has a side-mounted USB-C port for sideways charging. However, the new model will skip the pogo pin connector due to the new Aero Active Cooler 6, which draws power from the USB-C port.

In a game-centric upgrade, the phone uses AirTrigger 6 technology to improve sensitivity, positioning and motion control gestures. In addition to AeroActive Cooler 6, the phone supports up to 18 specific touch points on the screen mapped by an ultrasonic sensor. The key is that the AirTrigger 6 system works outside the game, activating useful actions and apps with a simple squeeze motion in portrait mode.

In addition to AirTrigger 6, the phone brings an improved Armory Crate and Game Genie platform. Armory Crate allows users to customize performance, touch, display, and network-related settings for each game. Asus ROG Phone 6 Series: Indian Prices

ROG Phone 6 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 71,999

ROG Phone 6 Pro (18GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 89,999

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro: Specifications

Variant ROG Phone6 ​​Pro ROGPhone 6 Colors Storm White Phantom Black / Storm White Processor 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Mobile Platform OS and UI Android 12, ROGUI and ZenUI, 2 OS Updates, Security Update Display for at least 2 years 6.78 inches, 20.4: 9, 2448 x 1080 (395ppi), 165Hz, 1ms, AMOLED, HDR10 + Certified Display Chip Pixelworks i6 Processor IP Rated IPX4 Memory / Storage 18GB LPDDR5 / 512GB UFS3.1 12GB LPDDR5 / 256GB UFS3.1 SD Storage No SD Card Slot, NTFS Support Rear Camera for External Storage 50MP SONY IMX766 Main Sensor, 13MP Ultra Wide, Macro Camera Front Camera 12MP SONY IMX663 Sensor Back Cover ROG Vision Color PM OLED Display Illumination ROG Logo (Dual RGB LED) Speaker 5-Magnet 12×16 Super Linear Speaker Audio Output 2xCirrusLogic CS35L45, 15V Boosted Microphone Tri-Mike Array NFC support (card mode support when power off) Battery dual 3,000 mAh battery MMT design, total 6 000 mAh (standard) charger 30W (11V 3A) PD3.0 / QC5.0 / direct charge adapter (D evice is maximum Supports 65W) Dimensions 173 x 77 x 10.3mm Weight 239g Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro: First look and hands-on dear leader,

