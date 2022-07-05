Asus launches ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro to bring more game power to Android





Asus has announced two new devices in its gaming-focused Republic of Gamers phone lineup: ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. It’s a gamerphone for gamers who like games, and the upgraded display is pretty impressive.

Both models run the Qualcomms Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and have up to 512GB of storage. It has a 6.78-inch OLED screen, the same size as the previous ROG Phone 5S, but both a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz are significantly improved over the previous model. It has the same 6,000mAh battery as the previous model and a setup of three upgraded cameras. The Phone 6 will start at 999 and the 6 Pro will start at 1,299 and will first be available in the UK and Europe. Asus says it will be available later in the US, India and other regions.

ROG Phone 6 is black and white and 6 Pro is white only. The biggest difference between the two models is the second OLED screen on the back of the 6 Pro. It looks cool, but it’s generally not very practical. You can also get a little more RAM on the Pro model. The Phone 6 has a maximum of 16GB of memory, while the Pro has a maximum of 18GB. For most people, it’s probably enough to say that the regular Phone 6 model is sufficient.

Obviously, Asus is trying to make a phone that can also be used as an everyday device. The company is gradually improving the design of ROG Phone on a few recent models, so it won’t scream gamerphones. Very loud. But this is still a gamerphone. For example, many phone designs are about cooling optimization, and the phrase that we developed our own 360-degree CPU cooling technology was undoubtedly mentioned in the product launch process. (The vapor chamber is now 30% larger!) Asus has also updated the Aeroactive Cooler accessory. It’s basically a huge clip-on fan that doubles as a simple controller for playing games.

The phone specs are still impressive, especially the display updates and response rates. But as always with ROG Phone, the problem is: You don’t need 18GB of RAM to play the most complex games on Android. Asus has a somewhat uneven history of timely software updates, with Android and security updates for these devices promised only two years. For the price, you can probably find a device to make most phones better. Even if cloud gaming brings more powerful games to smartphones, it doesn’t require much power on the device to make them work well. ROG Phone 6 is a cool device, but it still doesn’t seem to be a very practical device.

