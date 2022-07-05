Justin Simmons is responsible for defense





Denver Broncos has welcomed a new defensive coordinator to Egiro Ebero this year. Evero had coached under Vic Fangio in the past, so the team’s defenses should be pretty similar to the scheme Fangio implemented in recent seasons.

In defense, Safety Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson are responsible for communicating and executing the press. The success of the secondary depends heavily on safety, and Simmons accepts that responsibility.

Simmons said on June 14th. “I accept it. I welcome it and challenge myself. That’s Kareem and I’m rewarded. We don’t care what it looks like. , You need to make sure you find a way to win. There will be times when it will be put on the putt [Surtain] To win one-on-one on the outside. There will be times when Kareem and I will be put in to do the right check. After all, there is no excuse.

“It was our job to be handed tools and weapons to succeed. I talked about it many times last year in a defense similar to Vic. The revocation that was happening on the back end. One of them is my responsibility as safety. Everything that happens from the top down applies directly to my plate. I don’t downplay it. “

Simmons achieved a total of 76 tackles, 12 pass breakups, 5 intercepts last year and 21 career intercepts in 6 seasons. He has emerged as a major defense leader in Denver and has an excellent role as a secondary pointman. Fans should expect another big year from Simmons in 2022.

