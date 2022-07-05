Nord 2T 5G: New smartphone experience upgraded from OnePlus





In line with our commitment to make the OnePlus experience more accessible, the OnePlus Nord 2T combines great hardware and software to push the boundaries of great everyday smartphones with top-notch flagship hardware and 80W SUPERVOOC. , MediaTek Dimensity 1300, Sony IMX766 image sensor with OIS and OxygenOS 12.1OnePlus Nord 2T feel more premium than what should be affordable, “said OnePlus founder Pete Lau. ..

Read on to find out why the OnePlus Nord2 T5G is special when the Indian smartphone market is flooded with new launches.

Amazing photo

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a powerful camera unit on the back consisting of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with the same optical image stabilization (OIS) as the OnePlus 10R, a 120 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monolens. .. The 50 MP Sony IMX766 has been carefully selected for OIS support that enables the OnePlus Nord2 T5G by combining OnePlus with a large sensor size of 1 / 1.56 inches, a 1.0 m pixel size, and the ability to capture 56% more light. You can take brighter and more detailed pictures even in dimly lit environments. It also features an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120 fields of view to capture more of every scene.

Nightscape mode

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G supports Nightscape mode, which allows you to take pictures with high levels of detail and natural colors even in the dark. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and AI-calculated photography, taking night photography to another level and providing the highest quality low-light images in the history of OnePlus Nord.

Enchanting video

With the improved computing power of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G can record high frame rate slow-motion video at up to 960fps, allowing you to capture fast movements at a very detailed level. The new phone maximizes the potential of Sonys DOL-HDR image processing technology as an AI highlight video mode that improves the brightness, color and contrast of video clips when shooting in a backlit environment, uneven lighting, or at night. I will utilize it. AI highlight video mode reduces short-time overexposure of video and provides a more balanced and natural image.

Super processing

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which makes it easy to multitask on your smartphone when you open various apps. It provides an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 3GHz. The chipset is manufactured using a 6nm process and is powered by HyperEngine 5.0 to provide better gaming performance, more efficient power consumption and better temperature control.

OxygenOS power

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes pre-installed with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1, which allows you to improve multitasking, improve power consumption, and smooth gallery display. In addition, the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset is enhanced with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage to ensure a fast and smooth experience with OnePlus signatures.

Next level connection

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G supports Wi-Fi / Bluetooth hybrid 2.0 technology, providing a new definition for connectivity. This will result in more stable data speeds when connected to a Wi-Fi network and reduced voice delay when the phone connects to both Wis. -Use Fi device and Bluetooth device at the same time.

High power battery

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with the same flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charge as the OnePlus 10 Pro, powering a 1-100% high-capacity 4,500mAh dual-cell battery in 27 minutes. It only takes 15 minutes to deliver 120% faster days of power than the original OnePlus Nord.

safety first

Smartphones are certified by TVRheinland, a globally recognized institution for safe fast charging and use. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has nine built-in temperature sensors that monitor charging temperature in real time and help keep your phone safe and cool during the charging process. It also has an independent integrated circuit (IC) to manage the charging system to ensure charging safety and stability.

Clear display

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a large 6.43-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a fast and smooth scrolling experience. With HDR10 + support, users can watch videos from popular streaming applications such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in richer, more vibrant colors. Dual ambient light sensors on the front and back of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G automatically adjust the brightness of the display in precise and subtle ways to provide the most environmentally friendly and more comfortable visual experience.

Smooth looks

Only 8.2 mm thick and weighing 190 grams, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is extremely comfortable to carry. Available in two stunning colorways, Gray Shadow and Jade Fog. The gray shadow has a dark sandstone finish and is anti-glare treated. The sandy texture of the microbeads enhances color resistance to sweat and fingerprints, providing an aesthetic reminiscent of OnePlus One. With a shiny jade green finish and misty tones, it offers a flashy and elegant aesthetic.

Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in India from noon on July 5th. You can buy your smartphone online from OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, or from the OnePlus Experience store or your local Authorized Partner Store. Prices start at 28,999 for the GrayShadow 8GB + 128GB variant, 33,999 for the GrayShadow 12GB + 256GB, Rs28,999 for the JadeFog 8GB + 128GB, and 33,999 for the JadeFog 12GB + 256GB.

Special offer

If you purchased the OnePlus Nord2T 5G from July 5th to July 11th using your ICICI credit and debit card users, Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and other major You are eligible for an immediate bank discount of 1,500 as an offline partner. Store. ICICI credit and debit card users will also have access to free EMI for up to three months until the end of July. In addition, those who buy a new phone between July 5th and July 14th can save an additional 3000 with the exchange bonus of oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App by trading in their old OnePlus device. The first 1000 shoppers in the OnePlus Store app will get the OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

Red Club Special

RedCable Club members who purchase the OnePlus Nord2T 5G can get 749 RedCableCare plans on Amazon.in and some OnePlus Experience Stores when purchased as a bundle on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App. You also get benefits such as a 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB of cloud storage, a dedicated customer helpline, and even more exclusive offers available for a limited time. Existing Red Cable Club members can also use RedCoins to save up to Rs1000 by purchasing OnePlus Nord2T 5G from oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App. This offer is valid until July 11, 2022.

Enhanced audio experience

In addition to the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the brand is also announcing new color variations for the OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. NordBuds will be available at 2,799 on the all-new BlueAgate, and Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available at 1,999 on the new Acoustic Red. Both new variants will be available for purchase at OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, the OnePlus Experience Store, and other major offline partner stores from 12:00 pm on July 4th at Axis Bank. There are special credit and debit offers. Card user.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand that challenges the traditional notion of technology. Built on the “Never Settle” belief, OnePlus creates finely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus has fostered strong bonds and has succeeded in growing with a community of users and fans.

Disclaimer: This article was created by HT Brand Studio on behalf of OnePlus.

