Ultrahumans destroy smart rings to decipher metabolic health – TechCrunch





Ultrahuman, India’s fitness platform, is launching smart rings to enhance its ability to provide technology-loving “biohackers” and health-conscious boomers with more insightful metabolic insights. We are expanding our wearable portfolio.

Sensors built into future Ultrahuman Rings will include temperature, heart rate, and exercise monitors. This allows the device to track the wearer’s sleep quality, stress level, and activity density, according to CEO and co-founder Mohit Kumar.

The device is designed to work with startup’s existing wearable continuous blood glucose monitor (CGM) sensor-based service, identifying when blood glucose may be unresponsive, and more. And deepen the quality of user insights. Rather than focusing everything on what the user ate just before the blood sugar spike, it is associated with, for example, bad night sleep, or elevated stress levels.

According to Kumar, Ultra Human Ring itself is not CGM, but it can act as a standalone health tracker. Since smart rings are just a finger slide, fitness startups can expand the appeal of metabolic tracking services. As with CGM, a spring-loaded filament must be fired onto the user’s upper arm (and left in place and “worn” under the skin).

The clean, chunky look of the ringband (glossy metallic titanium or black finish) is more likely to fit fashion-conscious consumers than rocking the “Cyborg” arm patch.

Ultra Human Ring is accepting pre-orders today and will begin shipping in August.

The price hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing, but the startup said it had two options. One is a (premium) price that covers lifelong use. Also, another (monthly) subscription option with a relatively short lock-in period. After that, the user is free to exit on demand.

One ring to end the guesswork?

“This idea helps us better understand the additional factors of metabolism,” says Kumar, who is discussing incoming smart rings on a Zoom call with TechCrunch. “Currently, blood glucose monitors give you a real idea of ​​how blood glucose metabolism works, but there are many other factors that affect blood glucose levels, such as stress, sleep, and activity. Factors. These are the main ones. “

“Today, much of this is really a guesswork,” he continues. “But our own wearables and access to their raw data can actually help us understand the main factors that actually led to lower glucose responses. For example, sleep deprivation and elevated blood sugar levels. If recovery is inadequate due to such reasons, the platform will have a clear idea of ​​what is causing it, as well as lack of activity. “

Many factors can affect the body’s glucose metabolism, but large fluctuations in blood sugar levels can be associated with health problems such as diabetes and heart disease. It will be an opportunity for consumers to make lifestyle changes aimed at stabilizing the glucose response, such as raising the level of activity. Choose a healthier diet and get enough sleep.

Ultrahuman’s Metabolic Fitness Tracking Service basically sells real-time feedback to help individuals understand what’s happening in their biology. However, when load testing beta products last year, the relative challenges of the average user intelligently interpreting glucose variability data and linking it to specific lifestyle factors and simply reading the data. Was emphasized.

The smart ring narrows this interpretation gap by allowing the Ultrahuman platform to track and triangulate various biomarkers, allowing users to read more powerfully behind glucose peaks and valleys. The purpose is to be able to do. (Or: “If lack of activity leads to elevated glucose base levels, the platform can decode it in a much more efficient way,” Kumar said.)

Ultrahuman will play against many more established players in the field of smart rings. Usually, the focus is also on health / fitness tracking. However, he claims that the differentiating twist here is to “optimize metabolism.” And there’s glucose tracking data to back it up (thanks to early adopters of CGM-based “Cyborg” wearables).

“Various platforms optimize different things. For example, Oura optimizes sleep. Hoops provide recovery, and here we optimize metabolism,” Kumar claims, Ultrahuman. He added that the method of capturing data (using “more real-time” sensors) is a distinctive technological element that sets it apart from rival smart ring manufacturers.

“The way data pointers are created, the frequency of data pointers, the type of metric, the real-time nature of temperature, etc. are optimized for metabolism over other wearables,” he suggests.

“Temperature is a much more important biomarker for us, given that we are looking at metabolic rate and glucose metabolism. This is one of the reasons we decided to build our own wearables. You can control the accuracy of the insights and derive some of these insights that were not possible with existing classes of wearables. “

According to Kumar, the Ultrahuman Ring measures stress by examining factors such as heart rate, HRV (heart rate variability), and temperature. Perform your own algorithmic analysis of the data to identify the stress response for each user.

For activity, he says, the goal is to look at the input from the accelerometer, temperature, and heart rate to identify “activity density” and to understand “which activity zone you were in.”

The sleep tracking component captures data from activity sensors, temperature, and heart rate to identify different stages of sleep (REM, deep sleep, and so on).

While equipped with sensors, the Ultrahuman Ring is not currently configured to provide direct feedback at the hardware level (vibration, etc.), but Kumar wants to add tactile nudge and smart alarms in the future. Suggests.

Two wearables for intestinal insights

Ultrahuman has adopted smart rings as an option for this second wearable form factor rather than smart bands for several reasons. First, it seeks space for the user and avoids the risk of competing with existing wrist-mounted wearables (such as the Apple Watch). However, Kumar also stated that the test showed that the ring form factor resulted in the lowest data variability of all forms tested for metrics such as temperature, which is an important consideration for accuracy. increase.

The team also determined that the ring was more likely to be worn consistently and continuously than other types of wearables. (Ultrahuman’s Rings can survive wet in the shower or pool and have a battery life of up to 5 days before they need to be recharged.) “The more data a user has about himself, the more insight he has. Will increase, “he added.

If the ring user is also wearing an Ultrahuman CGM, the insights gained by the ring’s sensor are directly linked to real-time blood glucose levels (the cyborg sensor is through changes in the subcutaneous interstitial fluid in the arm). I will measure). A practical connection between fluctuations in blood glucose and potentially triggering lifestyle events (high stress, poor sleep, low activity levels, etc.).

“Our strength is to marry glucose fluctuations and sleep effects,” he predicts. “Or, for example, if you eat late and have slow glucose spikes, how did it affect your sleep?

“For some people, this is perfectly fine — they may have slow glucose spikes, and in fact most [target sleep] zone.But for many, it actually has a significant effect on their REM sleep. [badly].. And in some cases, it also affects their deep sleep. “

Therefore, Ultra Human Smart Rings and Cyborg CGM Combos do not avoid slow meals, but diet-related interventions for users who suggest glucose spikes as their metabolic tracking adversely affects sleep quality. May be strengthened. If you have to eat late, choose certain foods that are related to improving sleep, such as tryptophan-rich foods.

“These are insights that make us really pretty unique,” he suggests.

According to Kumar, this product also approaches movement and activity recommendations in a different way than its rivals.

“Exercise isn’t just about consuming more calories. It’s also about frontal lobe development and longevity. And movement is how people lower their cortisol levels and at the same time their [high calorie] So much of our focus will be on movement — from an activity tracking perspective. “

According to Kumar, users of Ultrahuman smart rings who haven’t yet tapped the CGM sensor attached to their upper arm can still get some general benefits. But he emphasizes that the greatest usefulness comes from the combination of the two wearables. “People can understand the quality of their sleep, and people can understand the levels of stress recovery, movement, etc. But if you want to understand the effects of all these factors on glucose metabolism, You have to unleash it with CGM, so it works both ways, “he says.

The ring also acts to fill the service gap that inevitably affects the cyborg sensor, and continues to provide personalized feedback to previous cyborg sensor users after the sensor expires, thereby tracking CGM. Expand the usefulness of the service. (The CGM attached to the arm usually lasts for two weeks until it needs to be replaced, which means that cyborg service will be interrupted unless a new sensor is applied, while the Ultra Human Ring will stay fixed longer. Designed to be “expired” automatically, the same way.)

“”[If you just have the ring] The platform understands what metabolic rate, carbohydrate processing capacity, and how much you should walk, for example after a meal, “Kumar explains. “This is possible because we understand what activity level led to the reduced throughput. Therefore, in many scenarios, we don’t really need CGM data over time to derive this output. . “

Will it bring boomers bio-hacking?

Ultrahumans expect more smart ring adoption than cyborg trackers, as the ring form factor is clearly more accessible than the (semi-invasive) arm-mounted CGM.

He currently has 125,000 people on the cyborg service waiting list in India, which remains in managed beta, but expects at least 100,000 people to buy smart rings next year.

Ultrahuman sells smart rings globally, but the availability of Cyborg sensors has decided to focus on regulatory considerations and the high incidence of metabolic disorders targeted by the product in India. And remains limited to UAE. The percentage of potential buyers will increase.

At the same time, Kumar said the team hopes that smart rings can act as a broader marketing tool for cross-selling CGM-based services.

A typical profile of an existing cyborg user is an individual between the ages of 30 and 40 who is passionate about fitness (and / or data analysis) and is interested in preventive health. However, as smart rings are expected to become more attractive, Ultrahumans are now looking to convince older baby boomers to use metabolic health services. We are still using health wearables. But maybe the shiny bit “o” bling may be just a little nudge they need …

“Maybe they’ve adopted a wearable like the Apple Watch, because it’s not just a wearable for health, it also does a lot of things, but they’re still in deep health and bio-hacking wearables. I’m not deeply involved. This is the target audience for the future, but the first audience will be bio-hackers, those who love data about their health, “he adds.

This report has been updated with a revised number of people on the cyborg waiting list.125,000 instead of the 25,000 originally reported

