Equipment development and Delphi verification in preparation for GMP audits by United Arab Emirates cosmetics contract manufacturers





The establishment of ISO 22716 GMP guidelines was an important milestone in the development of global standards for the safety of cosmetic and personal care products. In particular, this standard focuses on technical, human and administrative factors that can affect the quality of cosmetics. Against this background, the current research aims to address a national consensus on the safety of cosmetics and personal care products by developing equipment to prepare for audits by cosmetics contract manufacturers. is. Similar GMP questionnaires have been shown to help prepare for audits14, and many cosmetic manufacturers have already adopted such equipment. Nevertheless, so far no studies have investigated the use, content, and validity of these GMP questionnaires.

Current findings show that the developed audit preparation measures have reasonably good content validity. Almost all high quality items (47; 90% of 52) were rated as essential by all panel experts. The remaining five items did not meet the predefined criteria of at least 75% match. Based on these findings, five items were determined to be unrelated to the equipment and were excluded. The Delphi method usually proposes a new Delphi Questionnaire round at this point to carry out an additional assessment of consensus between experts19, but this study found that the consensus level was less than 75%. In some cases, we have stipulated the criteria that certain items will be removed from. instrument. Therefore, no further Delphi survey rounds were run.

The first draft audit of the brainstorming session received some criticism from members of the Scientific Committee. Specifically, seven experts said that some questions were too detailed, while others felt that the yes / no format provided insufficient information. Therefore, these experts recommended using free-form questions. Based on this feedback, the text field at the end of each section was provided to the final audit tool, allowing experts to clarify their answers in the Delphi round. However, in the early stages of the investigation, the case company determined that convenience in completing the audit preparation measures was a top priority, so the “yes / no” question was primarily used in its development.

Creating a GMP questionnaire requires a complete knowledge base29. However, the expert panel consulted in the Delphi round was relatively small (n = 50). Despite their small size, each panel member has experience in both GMP and the cosmetics industry, giving them a deep perspective on the context of their research. In addition, the inclusion of experts from authorities and universities ensured the diversity of the panel. Finally, the Delphi Questionnaire Round received a very good response rate of 71.4%. Previous studies included a panel of 4 to 3000 experts in the Delphi round17, while some studies using the Delphi method included a relatively small panel of experts. 18,21.

The building and equipment section of the audit equipment ensures that the place where the product is manufactured and stored does not interfere with the quality of the cosmetics. The Building and Equipment section describes the principles of plant design and construction. This sets the hygienic conditions that manufacturers need to develop and store cosmetics30. Through these principles, consumers can enjoy products that have been properly stored, properly cleaned, and protected from toxic surfaces and the environment. At the same time, this section has principles that guide the environment in which workers work. In addition, they emphasize adequate water supply, proper sewage treatment, toilet facilities, hand washing facilities, and debris removal. In particular, this section ensures that consumers use cosmetics manufactured under hygienic conditions.

The equipment section of audit equipment contains principles that guide the maintenance of equipment used in the manufacture, storage and distribution of cosmetics. To be precise, the principles guide how manufacturers and distributors need to handle all types of equipment in relation to cosmetic contamination. Cosmetics emphasize that products need to be kept clean so that they are not contaminated during manufacturing, storage and distribution30. Therefore, consumers use products that are free of toxins and impurities from the equipment they use.

The personnel section of the audit equipment involves all individuals who handle cosmetics at any level of manufacturing or distribution. This section stipulates that cosmetic manufacturers need to implement guidelines and programs to ensure disease management, cleanliness of all workers, proper education and training, and proper supervision30. By doing so, consumers have access to products manufactured with hygiene, expertise and keen observation. Therefore, GMP’s HR department is essential to ensure that people involved in manufacturing, storage and distribution respect the health and safety of consumers.

There are many provisions in the Raw Materials section of the audit instrument. First, raw materials need to be inspected and handled in a way that ensures cleanliness31. This measure enhances the clean start during the manufacturing process. Second, the raw materials do not have to contain microorganisms that cause human disease31. These guidelines help protect consumers from the use of harmful cosmetics. Third, materials containing susceptible components such as aflatoxin must comply with drug administration policies. This guideline protects consumers from using products that contain high levels of toxic chemicals. The final guideline is that the raw materials should be stored in a storage facility that protects them from contamination31. The guidelines guarantee the use of clean raw materials for manufacturing. All policies ensure that raw materials are safe end products for consumer organizations.

The manufacturing department has provisions that guide the conditions under which a company manufactures cosmetics. This section emphasizes proper time, temperature, pH, and acidification 32. Section guidelines ensure that the manufacturing process for each product follows the recommended conditions. Consumers enjoy products manufactured using the right conditions.

The laboratory management section tests the chemicals involved in the manufacture of cosmetics and checks the level of each chemical in the ingredients. With that in mind, laboratory management guidelines require component research, sampling, retesting as needed, and thorough results analysis33. The guidelines ensure that consumers use products that have been scientifically proven to be safe for human use.

The documentation section guarantees traceability of all development, manufacturing, testing, and distribution activities34. The guidelines in this section make it convenient for companies to keep track of their development-to-sales journey whenever consumers need to ask questions about the manufacture of a product.

The packaging and labeling sections ensure that the final product is protected from contamination and mixing31. The main purpose of this section is to prevent consumers from using cosmetics that contain toxins or are confused due to poor packaging and incorrect labeling.

The Complaints section requires companies to record and review each complaint35. Complaints urge companies to recall or re-strategy the production of related cosmetics. This section gives consumers a say to ensure that manufacturers meet their quality requirements.

Audit preparation measures such as those developed here have been shown to provide considerable support during the audit process of contract manufacturers. The current investigation is continued by investigating to what extent the completed audit preparation measures reflect the reality being audited. To achieve this, the answers provided by the company are compared to the actual situation observed during the audit. This comparison provides valuable information on the applicability and practicality of ready-to-use equipment that can be integrated into future research. In addition, collecting feedback from contract manufacturers regarding the equipment completion process provides important information about its usefulness.

The findings provide guidance to contract manufacturers seeking to incorporate cosmetic GMP when outsourcing production, thereby ensuring consistency. While these findings are primarily focused on the UAE context, cosmetic companies operating outside the UAE may also find these results useful in implementing cosmetic GMP. However, the refinement and validation of equipment as described in this study is only part of what is needed to obtain the right, reliable equipment for each field. Further research is needed to evaluate the psychometric properties of the device.

