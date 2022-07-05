



Highland Park, Illinois officials captured Robert Bobby Climo III, a suspect who shot at the Highland Park parade on Monday morning, killing seven and injuring 30.

21-year-old Robert Bobby E. Climo III was detained in North Chicago on Monday night.

These are the victims of the highland park parade shooting

Officials said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, Illinois license plate DM80653, and was pulled during a traffic outage. After a brief chase, he was detained without incident, police said.

Authorities have nominated Robert Bobby Climo III as the “interested person” in the highland park parade shooting. They previously described the suspect as a long-black-haired Caucasian, small-sized, and wearing a white or blue T-shirt. Kurimo is armed and considered dangerous.

Photo of Robert “Bobby” Climo III, provided by Highland Park Police. Kurimo was selected as a person interested in shooting a parade at Highland Park.

The FBI has released more information about the CLIMO. He weighs 120 pounds and has four tattoo marks on his right cheek, neck and left eyebrow. He has relationships with Rockford, DeKalb and Elgin, Illinois.

Photo: A chaos unfolds when a gunman fires at Highland Park during the parade on July 4th.

Officials named Klimo an “interested person,” but said he was suspected of being a shooter.

“Calling someone a suspect or an interested person is really a synonym,” said Sergeant Lake County. Christopher Coveri said.

Coveli said at a news conference Tuesday morning that Klimo had planned an attack for weeks. According to Coveri, Klimo was disguised to hide his face tat during the attack and to hide his identity during the escape. More than 70 ammunition was fired from a powerful rifle believed to have been legally purchased by Klimo, Illinois, according to Coveri.

Who is Robert “Bobby” Climo III?

If you check the Lake Sheriff’s website and the Cook County Sheriff’s website, you’ll find that Klimo hasn’t been under their control for the past few years. According to Coveri, Klimo on Tuesday is a resident of Highwood, Illinois.

WGN’s Ben Bradlee investigated the background of Klimos. An online account related to Climo features him in a music video that plays the aftermath of school shooting. In one clip, the newspaper headline of Presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald is pasted on the wall behind him. The music video was posted in March.

The music channel associated with his performance name has over 3 million streams on Spotify. Bradleys’ quick check didn’t reveal the criminal record, but he continues to search the database. Klimos’ father failed to play against Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotelling in 2019. The mayor of Rotering confirmed with WGN.

Has the Highland Park Parade Shooter been taken hostage?

Police said there were no signs that the shooter was taken hostage or barricaded.

Where can I get tips on shooting at Highland Park?

If you have photos or videos of scenes around the parade route, or if you have information about shooters, you will be asked to call 1 800 CALL FBI or the Highland Park Police Department (847-432-7730).

