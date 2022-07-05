Xbox 360 games will no longer be part of Xbox Games with Gold in October





Microsoft plans to remove the Xbox 360 game from the monthly Gameswith Gold offer in October. Software makers have begun sending emails to alert Xbox Live Gold subscribers about changes. Please note that the company has reached the limit of its ability to catalog Xbox 360 games.

Games with Gold is a monthly perk for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscribers. Microsoft carefully selects free games every month, and all Xbox 360 titles can be played on the latest Xbox Series X / S consoles and Xbox One.

Microsoft’s Xbox backward compatibility program temporarily returned with 76 new games last year, but due to licensing, legal, and technical constraints, it has reached the limit of its ability to catalog new games from the past. Revealed. This explains why we’ve reached the limits for Gameswith Gold’s new Xbox 360 titles.

Only free Xbox One games available from October

If you have already downloaded or used Xbox 360 games through Games with Gold, this change will not affect those titles. This means that Microsoft will no longer add Xbox 360 titles to its Gameswith Gold products after October 1st.

Although the Xbox Game Pass is a mandatory subscription for Xbox owners, Xbox Live Gold is still very popular. Microsoft last year tried to double the cost of an annual subscription to the service, but after a backlash, the company reversed the course and removed the Xbox Live Gold requirement for free games.

Xbox Live Gold also offers a monthly discount on the Microsoft Store, but most of the core features of your subscription are now free to all modern Xbox owners. However, you still need an Xbox Live Gold subscription for your Xbox 360. As for the future of Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft began migrating from the Xbox Live brand last year. This is because we call the set of software and services the Xbox network.

The full email from Microsoft to Xbox Live Gold subscribers is:

Beginning October 1, 2022, monthly games offered to Xbox GamePass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members via Gameswith Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles.

You have reached the limit of your ability to catalog Xbox 360 games. However, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and special monthly discounts.

This does not affect Xbox 360 games downloaded before October 2022. Xbox 360 titles previously redeemed through Games with Gold will be retained in your Xbox account regardless of whether you continue your subscription.

Thank you for being a loyal member.

Team Xbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/5/23195244/xbox-games-with-gold-xbox-360-games-end The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos