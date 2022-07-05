Amazon Prime Day in early 2022 with Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more





Sony

If you are in the new Sony technology market, there is great news. Amazon has a lot of top-notch Sony headphones, speakers, and TVs ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Top products in this article

Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Base Bluetooth Speaker, $ 178 (down from $ 279)

Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Headphones (Black), $ 98 (Price cut from $ 150)

55 inch Sony Bravia XBR OLED 4K TV, $ 1,467 (usually $ 1,695)

Amazon Prime Day has always been a great time to buy technology, but Amazon now sells the best Sony headphones and more. Don’t wait, as these early Amazon Prime Day transactions may not last long.

(Would you like to buy more top-notch technology before Amazon Prime Day? Best deals on TV, best deals on game monitors and TVs before Amazon Prime Day, best early days with Bose headphones Check out Amazon Prime Day Deals, and the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Speakers. And All the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Products. Don’t forget to look at the information.)

Best Sony Speaker Deals on Amazon

Buy a variety of Sony Bluetooth speakers at great prices, including compact travel speakers and water resistant party speakers.

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Travel Speaker Amazon

If you need a portable Bluetooth speaker for poolside or backyard use this summer, check out the Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Travel Speaker. The speaker battery life is 16 hours. It is waterproof and dustproof, and provides a heavy bass sound. The SRS-XB13 has five color options.

Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Travel Speaker, $ 48 (down from $ 58)

You can also get a larger upgrade version that is currently on sale.

Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth Travel Speaker, $ 88 (Price cut from $ 110)

Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Base Bluetooth Speaker Amazon

The Sony SRS-XB43 is a larger upgraded version of the SRS-XB13 travel speaker with a 24-hour battery life. Waterproof, dustproof and rustproof design. It provides a clean and crisp sound with extra bass.

Sony SRS-XB43 Extra Base Bluetooth Speaker, $ 178 (down from $ 279)

Best Sony Headphones Deals on Amazon

Check out the current deals on Sony headphones and earphones.

Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Headphones Amazon

These headphones use Sony’s dual noise sensor technology, which analyzes the noise in the environment and provides the best noise cancellation. With a battery life of 35 hours, your smartphone supports hands-free calling and other activities with a voice assistant.

Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Headphones, $ 98 (Price cut from $ 150)

Best Sony TV Deals on Amazon

Some Sony Bravia TV models are already on sale as part of Amazon’s Early Prime Day transaction.

65 “Sony BRAVIA XROLED 4KTV Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a processor that can deliver pure black, high peak brightness, and strong contrast with natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio + technology, the screen becomes a speaker. This smart TV has Google TV built in and works with most voice assistants.

65-inch Sony BraviaXR OLED 4K TV, $ 2,798 (down from $ 2,998)

55 “Sony Bravia XBR OLED 4K TV Amazon

Rating 4.6 stars by Amazon users, this Sony Masterline OLED 4K Bravia XBR has captivated fans with its “excellent,” “superb,” ​​and “amazing” photos. The smart TV has a Google Assistant and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. It boasts a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection.

The 55-inch version of the Sony BRAVIA XBROLED smart TV is currently marked down by 13% on Amazon.

55 inch Sony Bravia XBR OLED TV, $ 1,467 (usually $ 1,695)

Better Sony technology to consider

The following Sony products are not currently discounted, but I think these top tech items are worth a look.

Sony WHCH910N Noise Canceling Headphones (not for sale) Amazon

Sony WHCH910N headphones feature dual noise canceling technology. Emphasizes the low-end frequencies while playing music to emphasize the bass. Headphones are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony WHCH910N Noise Canceling Headphones (Black), $ 248

Sony X Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker (Not For Sale) Amazon

Sony’s wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker offers omnidirectional sound, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, as well as an IPX4 drip-proof design. It has two microphones, a guitar input and an LED light. The speaker has a battery life of up to 25 hours, so you can literally have a party all day long.

Sony X Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker (SRS-XP700), $ 548

Sony manufactures a smaller version of this party speaker with two front tweeters and a 20 hour battery life.

Sony X Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker (SRS-XP500), $ 398

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon will host its annual Amazon Prime Day Sale on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

For new customers, Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial. This means you can sign up for Amazon Prime now, enjoy all the benefits right now, and join Amazon Prime Day 2022 without paying a fee.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Tap the button below to learn more about Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Subscription, $ 14.99 / Month

See Amazon Prime Day Transaction Summary

I’m sure there are some great deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022, but you don’t have to wait until mid-July. Amazon is currently significantly lowering the prices of many products. The following is a summary of Amazon Prime Day transactions.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 More More

