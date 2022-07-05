Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple iPad Tablets





Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, but don’t wait if you want to buy a new Apple iPad tablet. Amazon already sells several iPad models, including the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Mini.

Entertain your family with a brand new Apple iPad now before the sale ends.

Top products in this article

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (Space Gray), $ 679 (Price cut from $ 749)

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB) (purple), $ 390 (reduced from $ 499)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (Space Gray), $ 749 (down from $ 799)

The iPad is a great tablet for Apple lovers. Apple iPad tablets support most iPhone apps and features, such as Apple TV + and Apple Books.

The iPad is perfect for reading, drawing digital art, browsing the internet, and streaming your favorite shows. You can also add a Bluetooth keyboard and use it as a portable laptop. (Especially the powerful iPad Pro is suitable for this.)

This is a great deal on Apple iPad and other Apple products available now on Amazon. And don’t forget: You can also buy great Apple Watch deals, Apple Macbook deals, Apple AirTag deals, Apple AirPod deals before Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Currently, prior to Amazon Prime Day 2022, there are transactions across Apple’s iPad product line.

Note: Apple iPad pricing tends to vary by color, amount of memory storage, and connectivity (that is, you can buy a version that connects only via Wi-Fi, or a version that connects via Wi-Fi or cellular services. increase). For simplicity, we’ve highlighted one price per item.

Apple iPad 9 Apple

Released in 2021, the 10.2 inch iPad 9 is the most affordable Apple iPad product. We offer an 8MP wide-angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. We also boast stereo speakers. This iPad is equipped with an A13 Bionic chip. It boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($ 99) for drawing and taking notes.

Available in 2 colors. Prices are different. The sale prices below are for the Space Gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi only connection.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (Space Gray), $ 309 (reduced from $ 329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (Space Gray), $ 429 (reduced from $ 479)

Want to protect your investment in new tablets? Get the 64GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care +, a two-year subscription. The bundle is also available on Amazon!

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care +, $ 378 (reduced from $ 398)

Apple iPad Air 5 Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest addition to the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers up to 60% faster performance than previous models, thanks to Apple’s turbocharged M1 chip. This device boasts a 12MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also provides Touch ID and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.

Available in 5 colors. Prices are different. The sale prices below are for the Space Gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi only connection.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (Space Gray), $ 559 (down from $ 599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (Space Gray), $ 679 (Price cut from $ 749)

Apple iPad Mini 6 Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, Apple tablets feature an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It has a 12MP wide-angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. We are proud of our landscape stereo speakers.

Please note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. However, it can be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

You can choose from 4 colors. Prices are different. The sale prices below are for the purple iPad Mini 6 with Wi-Fi only connection.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB) (purple), $ 390 (reduced from $ 499)

Apple iPad Pro 5 Amazon

Apple’s high-end tablet, iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a professional camera system, and a Thunderbolt port for ultra-fast data transfer. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? Compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Available in 2 colors. Prices are different.

Like other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than Wi-Fi-only devices. But if 5G is the connection you crave, the additional cost may be worth it.

The sale prices below are for the Space Gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi only connection.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (Space Gray), $ 749 (down from $ 799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (Space Gray), $ 849 (reduced from $ 899)

Amazon’s Best Apple iPad Accessories

When you find the perfect iPad, be sure to protect it with a first-class cover. The most acclaimed accessories for the Apple iPad, such as the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Smart Folio cover, are:

Apple Pencil 2 Amazon

Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on Apple iPad. The second generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. Compatible with all the latest models of iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Apple Pencil 2, $ 129

Apple Magic Keyboard Amazon

If you want to add a keyboard to your iPad, consider Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Connect to your iPad via Bluetooth.

Apple Magic Keyboard, $ 99

AppleSmartFolio Protective Cover Amazon

Apple Smart Folio protects the front and back of your iPad. When you open Smart Folio, your iPad will start automatically. The Smart Folio Cover is available in all sizes and models of Apple iPad. Prices may vary by color.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro (12.9 “), $ 99

Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (10.9 “), $ 79

Apple Smart Folio for iPad mini (8.3 “), $ 59

See Amazon Prime Day Transaction Summary

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held from July 12, 2022 to July 13, 2022. Transactions at this event are for Amazon Prime members only.

Are you still an Amazon Prime subscriber? Tap the button below to learn more about Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Subscription, $ 14.99 / Month

Also, I think Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be a great sale, but you don’t have to wait for a sale event to earn savings. Amazon is currently significantly lowering the prices of many products. Here is a summary of the early deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

