Rockstar suspends Red Dead Redemption, GTA IV remastered

Following recent rumors, Kotaku sourced that Rockstar Games is currently focusing on developing Grand Theft Auto 6 and has shelved all remakes due to the bad reputation of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition. You can check it.

Yesterday, a tweet from Tez, a reliable and reliable GTA insider, caught the attention of many rock star fans. According to the tweet, Red Dead Redemption and the GTA IV remaster were no longer at the table, probably due to the horrific turmoil that was a remake of GTA Trilogy last year. Some people wonder if this is true, but you can be sure that Tezs’s tweet is accurate and consistent with what I was told.

Publishers have been critically panned and failed last year, focusing most of their resources and energy on the next big game, Grand Theft, according to sources with knowledge of Rockstars’ plans and future projects. I hope to forget about all the classic GTA remasters I did. Auto6, which Rockstar confirmed earlier this year, was under development.

However, the current plan is to complete the Grand Theft Auto 6 and put it out of the door, but Im is completely out of range for the Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV remasters, which will occur in the future after the GTA 6 ships. He says there is a possibility.

Kotaku is asking Rockstar Games for comment.

Last year, in a report confirming the existence of a rumored GTA Trilogy remaster at the time, he also explained that Rockstar had plans to remaster Red Dead Redemption. At the time of the report, the idea of ​​RDR remastering was already on the publisher’s table for several years, but due to last year’s remastering failure and rising demand for GTA 6, publishers changed their plans again. And, at least for the time being, we’re moving forward to the next big thing, without looking back.

At the time of the report, I was told by sources that the acceptance and sale of remasters would be a major factor in future remaster projects.

For those who don’t remember, the 2021s GTA Trilogy was released in a broken state, filled with graphic bugs and other issues, making it harder to enjoy the game on the platform you played. Although the update has fixed many of these issues, the remastered art and menus still frustrated many players. Also, before announcing the remastered trilogy, Rockstar and Take-Two chased old fan mods and projects, offending a community that may have intervened to help fix a failed release. did.

None of my sources could share specific details about when to expect Grand Theft Auto 6, but at least for now, the plan is moving forward and people hope to forget the past. Seems to be out.

