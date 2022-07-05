Google History 1996-2022





Google played an important role in shaping the modern Internet and still plays that role. Today, the way we live, and the way we search and search things, is largely due to Google. It directly or indirectly affects millions of people and continues to affect even more lives. There is no doubt that modern oxygen. Google’s history is that two of California’s best-known Larry Page and Sergey Brin at Stanford University, with the help of two friends Scott Hassan and Alan Stellenberg, initially used a search algorithm known as BackRub. It dates back to 1996 when it was developed.

The word Google is not perfect, but it is derived from the word Googol, which means a huge number. The word Google was misspelled, so I decided to use it later as the company name. Google.com was registered in 1997 and was subsequently incorporated in 1998. Starting in the garage of a friend named Susan Wojcski in Menlo Park, California, Google has become one of the largest conglomerates in the world today. In this blog, you’ll learn about Google’s history from its founding in 1996 to today’s popularity in 2022.

2022-Emphasis on privacy and security

Following last year’s controversy, Google will focus more on privacy and security measures in 2022.

Interesting fact: On April 6th, Google announced the addition of a privacy guide to the Chrome browser.

2021-Year of controversy

Although there have been multiple examples of conflict in Google’s history, 2021 can be marked as one of the most controversial years. Three of the biggest controversies Google faced in 2021 are:

Google Chrome Secret Mode Proceedings Investigating Suspicion of Harassment and Discrimination Employees Retired Due to Incentive Structure and Several Other Reasons

Interesting fact: In January 2021, the Australian Government proposed a law requiring Google to pay media companies the right to use content.

2020-Year of change

Google has paid attention to the COVID-19 pandemic and announced a myriad of cost-cutting measures, including slowing employment and focusing on machines and data centers.

Interesting fact: In 2020, Google faced three outages and disrupted corporate services such as Google Drive, YouTube, and the Google Application Suite. Fortunately, all outages were resolved within a few hours.

New CEO of 2019 Alphabet

On December 3, 2019, Sundar Pichai became CEO of Alphabet Inc.

Interesting fact: Google starts interpreting mode. Future features will be available on all Android and Android Go smartphones. Google has introduced support in seven new Indian languages, including Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Malati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjab and Urdu.

20 years of Google in 2018

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reports annual sales of over $ 100 billion for the first time in Google’s 20-year history. Milestones are a testament to the strength of Google’s advertising sales business in 2018.

Interesting fact: Alphabet makes Amazon the world’s largest internet company by market capitalization.

Purchased part of 2017HTC

After years of close collaboration with hardware makers, Google finally bought HTC. We paid $ 1.1 billion to get smartphone expertise from a struggling Taiwanese Nexus phone maker.

Interesting fact: Alphabet’s total revenue exceeded $ 100 billion ($ 110 billion) in 2017 for the first time in the company’s 20-year history.

2016 Launch of Google Pixel First smartphone made by Google

Google participated in the Home Assistant War on AI-powered Google Home devices

Google has launched a flagship phone called Pixel. This was billed as the first phone Google made both domestically and internationally. The launch of this phone was one of the most important stages in Google’s history.

Interesting fact: Pixel allows you to store unlimited images and videos for free

2014 – 2015 New CEO – Sundar Pichai

Google welcomes new CEO Sundar Pichai

Google has folded itself into a new company called Alphabet, whose CEO is Page. The new parent company includes companies such as Nest, Google X, Fiber and Google Ventures. This was one of the turning points in Google’s history.

Interesting fact: Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004. He has overseen the development of popular Google products such as Chrome, Drive, Gmail, Google Apps and Android.

20122013 Chromecast launch

Google has released Chromecast. This is a dongle that allows users to stream content from their mobile phones or computers to their TVs.

Interesting fact: Google’s first tweet was Im, who was lucky with the binary code.

Meet the 2011 new CEO Larry Page

2011 marked an important chapter in Google’s history due to management changes. In April, co-founder Larry Page took over the role of CEO and Eric Schmidt became chairman.

Interesting fact: Larry Page served as CEO of Google for two terms. (1997-2001 & 2011-2015).

2010 Nexus One

Google has launched the first branded smartphone, the Nexus One.

Interesting fact: Since 2010, Google has acquired an average of one company each week.

2009 Declaration of Power

In November, Forbes magazine named Sergey Brin and Larry Page as the fifth most powerful people in the world.

Interesting facts: Introducing Google Wave

2008 Google announces Chrome browser

Launched in 2008, Google first released Chrome for Microsoft Windows and then ported it to Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android. Since then, we have released 43 supported languages. The launch of the Chrome Browser turned out to be one of the key stages in Google’s history.

Interesting fact: New Yahoo partnership announced

2007 Acquired DoubleClick

Google Maps Street View made its debut in five cities in the United States. Google has acquired the online advertising company DoubleClick. In 2007, Fortune magazine named Google as the most rewarding company in the United States.

Interesting fact: Two years later, Google Maps first appeared on Apple’s first iPhone

2006 year of rapid growth

In early 2005, YouTube transformed the game into one of the most accessible and comprehensive video websites by far on the Internet. Coincidentally, Google released its rival Google Video at about the same time. Both were popular, but YouTube’s fast-growing platform was too much for Google to overcome directly, so it bought the website completely for $ 1.65 billion in 2006. Did.

Google Mobile Web: With the rise of mobile users, Google has decided to release a mobile web search for mobile users that provides the same results as the desktop.

Google Maps: It all started when two Danish brothers Lars and Jens Eilstrup Rasmussen came up with the idea of ​​a web app that displays static maps and search, scroll, and zoomable maps.

Interesting fact: Pacman became the first Doodle to play on Google on May 21, 2010, the 30th anniversary of the arcade game.

2004 Google released and Gmail released

After a long wait of five years, Google provided an IPO on August 19, 2004. An interesting fact about the IPO is that the stock was sold in an online auction format using a system built by stock underwriters Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. handle.

Gmail is one of the most dominant email platforms in use around the world today. However, as of April 1, 2004, users considered it an April Fool’s prank. Google has launched real Gmail. This is a free email service that users can access from anywhere in the world.

Google AutoComplete was the first of its kind when it was released in 2004. A fun new way to search the Internet has been added, greatly improving the user experience of the search workflow.

Interesting fact: We sold 19,605,052 shares for $ 85 per share. It was valued at $ 27 billion.

2003 AdSense year

In March 2003, Google launched the AdSense program. Originally called content targeting advertising.

Interesting fact: Google’s team of designers and illustrators has created over 2000 Doodles for Google’s homepage since its first launch in August 1998.

2002 Introducing AdWords

With the introduction of AdWords, Google has won a gold medal. Place ad copies on the page according to their relevance, using partly cookies and partly keyword characteristics.

In September 2002, Google launched Google News. Krishna Bharat is the person who developed the idea for Google News. Currently available in over 35 languages ​​worldwide. This was a major milestone in Google’s history, as AdWords became so popular over the next few years.

Interesting facts: On October 15, 2002, Google’s terminology was used in the popular TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

2001 Google welcomes the first president, Eric Schmidt

2001 was the year Eric Schmidt joined Google as the first chairman and later became chief executive officer. In addition, Larry Page became president of the product and Sergey Brin became president of technology.

Interesting fact: Google has launched a Google image search that contains over 250 million images in its search database.

2000 Addition of new languages

Google has added 10 new languages: French, German, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Norwegian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and Danish.

Interesting fact: Google search was done by 18 million people a day.

1999 Moved to startup home (Silicon Valley)

In 1999 it occupied a special place in the center of Page and Brin, and in March the company moved to Palo Alto, California. Another major change happened in September when Google officially removed the beta from the title.

Interesting fact: Google search was done by 18 million people per day

1998 Initial funding year

Craig Silverstein was the first employee to be hired by Google. Currently, we have more than 114,096 employees working at Google.

By the end of the year, Google had an index of about 60 million pages.

BackRub is written in Java and Python and runs on some Sun Ultra and Intel Pentium running Linux. The primary database is maintained on a Sun Ultra II with a 28GB disk. Scott Hassan and Alan Steremberg have provided a lot of very talented implementation support. Sergey Brin is also very involved and deserves a lot of gratitude.Larry Page

Google’s first Doodle Burning Man

Burning Man was the first Google Doodle designed by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Duo created Doodle to notify users that they are out of the office if the server crashes. Google’s history began with this graffiti in 1996, and the company hasn’t looked back since then.

Interesting fact: The first version of the Google logo was designed by co-founder Sergey Brin using a free graphics program called GIMP.

