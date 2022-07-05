Wimbledon receives most money under the Covid event insurance scheme | Insurance industry





The Wimbledon Tennis Tournament receives the largest amount of government support to date from the Covid-19 insurance scheme, which was established to assist the organizers of live events.

Organizers of live events, from music festivals to business conferences and car shows, couldn’t find commercial insurance last year as insurance companies rebelled against the high risk of corona virus restrictions being re-imposed. I noticed that there was. After months of petition for help from the event department, the government intervened in August 2021 to provide reinsurance, and Prime Minister Lishi Snack helped event organizers plan with confidence. He said he would.

However, there are concerns that it is below the originally promised 800m cover. According to state aid disclosures, the government has so far disclosed only $ 109 million worth of aid to 18 entities, one of which is the Ministry of Defense in the operation of the RAF Cosford Air Show. did.

The biggest beneficiaries revealed are the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquette Club Limited (AELTC), which runs the Wimbledon Championship, and its board members include former British tennis stars Tim Henman and Anchiozabong. .. Received 77m, which is more than 70% of the total disclosed. Wimbledon organizers have previously won praise for having commercial pandemic insurance that paid well over 100 million when the tournament was canceled in 2020.

The second largest beneficiary of the government scheme was the British Phonographic Industry Association, a lobby group of the music industry that organizes the Brit Awards. I received 9.2m.

The government said it was only obliged to publish the details of more than 500,000 awards, and that more than half of the events covered were art or entertainment.

The low take-up of the entire scheme contrasts with the 800m quoted in the first announcement. The government has been criticized for providing assistance to many events that came months late. Event organizers also complained that there were significant gaps in the coverage offered, such as not guaranteeing cancellation if an artist or crew was infected with Covid-19 and had to cancel the tour. I did.

Paul Reed, chief executive officer of the Independence Festival Association, a lobby organization, said that insurance is expensive and coverage is insufficient in the event of forced social distance, making it suitable for festivals and live music. Said it was useless.

He said he hasn’t talked to a single insured festival yet. It simply didn’t fit the purpose.

According to government sources, the system was demand-driven and could not increase the number of businesses covered.

Other beneficiaries of this scheme include food and gardening events, as well as antique shows, as well as companies that run trade fairs on topics such as engineering and medicine.

Sally Bolton, Chief Executive Officer of AELTC, said: AELTC welcomes support for live event reinsurance schemes related to Championship 2022.

A spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports said: Our live event reinsurance scheme continues our amazing arts, sports and music events, despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, with a 2 billion cultural recovery fund.

This is expected to bring about 15,000 jobs, over 400 million investments and 3 million people to attend events supported by this summer’s scheme. The generous plan remains open for bidding until September.

