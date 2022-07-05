Detective of a sexual assault unit investigating the St. Catharines case





On July 4, 2022, a St. Catharines / Thorold uniform police officer in District 1 of the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) responded to reports of sexual assault.

Initial investigations revealed that sexual assault occurred at the St. Catherine’s Cemetery on July 4, 2022, between 8:30 am and 9:30 am. The female victim is a rideshare driver who has been sexually assaulted by a male customer armed in a graveyard. Sexual assault occurred on the white Nissan Altima.

The victim was slightly injured. She was treated at a local hospital.

Detectives of NRPS sexual assault units have been assigned to investigate. The detective has identified the suspect and is seeking civilian assistance to find the graveyard.

The suspect is described as follows:

Caucasian male 34 years old brown short hair forearm tattoo

The suspect wore:

Red shirt, dark pants with a red backpack

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that there was a possibility of witnesses. During the sexual assault, a white man was seen walking in the graveyard with a black dog.

The victim and the suspect were previously unknown to each other.

Anyone with information will be asked to call 905-688-4111, Option 3, ext. 1009363 to contact the detective.

The general public who want to provide information anonymously can contact Niagara’s Crime Stopper online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers will provide cash rewards to those who contact the program with information that could lead to arrest.

Click here for online crime stoppers

Persons (residents or businesses) in graveyard areas equipped with closed-circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are concerned about suspicious activity and the presence of the White Nissan Altima from 8:15 am to 9 am. You will be asked to check the video. : 45:00 am on July 4, 2022.

2022-73191

